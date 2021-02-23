Knights capture pair of state cheer honors

“Our goal this season was to earn top three,” Clements said. “I knew they had it in them, but I would say roughly three weeks ago they turned that corner in practices where they were nailing the routines more than they weren’t.”

Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to lengthen this year’s event to four days. Elmwood-Murdock joined other cheer squads for action on Saturday morning and afternoon.

The Knights earned silver medals in the Class C-2 Game Day Division with a team score of 79.50 points. They heard their names called a second time at the awards ceremony for the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division with a score of 79.00 points. NCA officials presented the Knights with a pair of engraved trophies for their work.

Clements said the state contest provided the Knights with a happy reward for their dedication to the activity this school year.

“These girls put so much of their time and effort into supporting their fellow students,” Clements said. “They come in for extra weights and conditioning in the morning and then practice again for two hours in the evening. They are willing to push themselves and help their squadmates whenever needed. I am incredibly proud of these girls!”