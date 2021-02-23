Knights capture pair of state cheer honors

GRAND ISLAND – Elmwood-Murdock cheer team members earned a chance to double their happiness this past week by winning a pair of major state awards.
The Knights secured two large trophies at the Nebraska State Cheer and Dance Championships. Elmwood-Murdock finished in second place in the Class C-2 Game Day Division and copied the silver feat in the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division.
Elmwood-Murdock head cheer coach Casey Clements said she was thrilled to see the Knights reach their goals. E-M athletes practiced for multiple months to fine-tune their routines for the state contest. That time and energy allowed them to return from Grand Island with a twice-as-nice feeling.
“I am so proud of my girls earning runner-up in both categories they performed in,” Clements said. “They had to work through a lot of challenges this season from COVID-19, to sending me videos from their at-home practices, to recruiting squad members to join our competition team in October.
“One of our members was our exchange student from Thailand. She had never even seen how a cheer squad performs! They took all of these challenges and faced them head on!”
Bre Romero, Karly Anderson, Rylee Hogue, Nuttkritta Younglert, Audri Romero and Katelyn Stewart began working this fall on ways to impress state judges this winter. Clements said the team felt confident about its chances to do well after making major improvements over the past month. Those good feelings carried over into their performances at the Heartland Events Center.
“Our goal this season was to earn top three,” Clements said. “I knew they had it in them, but I would say roughly three weeks ago they turned that corner in practices where they were nailing the routines more than they weren’t.”
Cheer and dance teams normally take part in the state meet on the same two days, but the coronavirus pandemic caused Nebraska Coaches Association officials to lengthen this year’s event to four days. Elmwood-Murdock joined other cheer squads for action on Saturday morning and afternoon.
The Knights earned silver medals in the Class C-2 Game Day Division with a team score of 79.50 points. They heard their names called a second time at the awards ceremony for the Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division with a score of 79.00 points. NCA officials presented the Knights with a pair of engraved trophies for their work.
Clements said the state contest provided the Knights with a happy reward for their dedication to the activity this school year.
“These girls put so much of their time and effort into supporting their fellow students,” Clements said. “They come in for extra weights and conditioning in the morning and then practice again for two hours in the evening. They are willing to push themselves and help their squadmates whenever needed. I am incredibly proud of these girls!”
Class C-2 Game Day Division Results
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 81.00, Elmwood-Murdock 79.50, Thayer Central 77.00, Southern Valley 72.50, Palmyra 68.00, Omaha Christian Academy 67.00, Gordon-Rushville 60.50, Morrill 60.00, Ravenna 50.50
Class C-2 Non-Tumbling Division Results
Wilber-Clatonia 80.00, Elmwood-Murdock 79.00, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 74.00, Southern Valley 71.50, Norfolk Catholic 65.50, Thayer Central 64.50, Doniphan-Trumbull 60.50, Madison 52.50