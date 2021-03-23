Knights capture state speech awards

KEARNEY – Elmwood-Murdock students produced plenty of captivating conversations on Friday during an award-winning trip to the state speech meet.
The Knights generated one of the top performances in program history with a fifth-place finish in the Class C-2 State Meet. E-M students participated in six events throughout the day and three Knights earned state medals. Seniors Rylee Hogue and Gus Pope and freshman Bri Ross left Horizon Middle School in Kearney with awards around their necks.
E-M head coach Keri Hogue said she was thrilled with the team’s accomplishments. Rylee Hogue, Gus Pope, Ross, Lily Pope, Katelyn Stewart, Rylan Meyer, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose and Jack Deibert traveled to central Nebraska along with Keri Hogue and assistant coach Stephanie Smith.
“The students did an amazing job at state giving their best for the team,” Hogue said. “We have our two seniors who are veterans, Gus Pope and Rylee Hogue, who were dedicated leaders and provided support in a variety of ways to the ten team members who had never participated in speech.
“We took six events to the state competition: humorous prose, poetry, informative speaking, duet acting, oral interpretation of drama and entertainment speaking. Three of the events made it to finals and two other events placed eighth in the state. These accomplishments and the support system the team had created all contributed to our fifth-place finish in the state.
“Therefore, I believe this great group of students made an amazing mark not just at state but for our program as well.”
Rylee Hogue helped the Knights climb the leaderboard with her work in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category. She claimed a state championship in the event with a cumulative rank total of four points in the finals. She became the school’s second state champion in the past 20 years.
“To watch her hard work, dedication and talents come together and reflect in the medals and accolades she received throughout her season would make any coach proud,” Keri Hogue said. “As her mom, it fills my heart and is icing on the cake.”
Gus Pope entered three of the nine events offered in speech at the beginning of the year. He earned one of the top prizes in the state in the Oral Interpretation of Poetry category. He qualified for the finals by finishing third in the preliminaries, and he improved that placing in front of three judges in the final round.
Pope returned from Kearney with a second-place medal in the category. He gained his award in a group that featured multiple veterans. McCool Junction’s Cainan Lovan, Reed Greger of Nebraska City Lourdes, Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s Josie Petrulis, Pender’s Alexis Bodlak and Kaci Mashino of Boyd County also finished in the top six spots.
“His second-place finish in a very competitive event was a true testimony of Gus, his talents and determination to succeed,” Hogue said.
Hogue said Pope’s selfless attitude was apparent at the state meet. He offered to help the Oral Interpretation of Drama team Friday morning after a student fell ill. He immediately absorbed his lines and helped the squad tie for eighth place in the 18-team field.
“Gus has been a key member of the speech team since his freshman year and has helped in writing and cutting scripts, coordinating practices and demonstrating leadership in his hard work and desire to always be his best,” Hogue said. “Gus qualified for state in poetry but then had to step in the morning of state competition due to an unexpected illness of a team member of our five-person OID team.
“Therefore, along with his poetry, Gus took his talent, competitive energy and desire to help the team and joined the group like a true veteran. The team ended up placing eighth in the state, which speaks not just to Gus’ willingness to step in, but the entire OID team’s ability to be flexible, determined and showcase their talents to work together for a strong, entertaining performance.”
Hogue said Ross carried a veteran-like presence with her throughout her rookie speech season. She competed in the Entertainment Speaking category at state and booked a trip to the finals after a solid effort in the preliminary round. She left the awards ceremony with a fifth-place medal.
“Bri took a topic she thoroughly enjoys and finds interesting with all of the nuances of linguistics,” Hogue said. “She researched the variety of ways the English language is so complex and doesn’t always have a rhyme or reason to its structure. She created a thesis and supporting points to create a topic that is relatable for the entire audience in a humorous, entertaining format.
“As a freshman, her genuine interest in the topic and willingness to take feedback from the coaches and judges showed an innate desire to do her best. Bri is a competitor in a variety of other sports and activities at school which include cross country, one-act and track. She also competes with her select dance team.
“Bri understands the concept that hard work, determination, positive support of teammates and willing to be coachable helps her be successful. Bri’s fifth-place finish as a freshman in Entertainment Speaking is a reflection of all that I just shared. Coach Smith and I are very proud of her.”
Omaha Brownell-Talbot collected the Class C-2 state championship with 124 points. Hartington-Newcastle, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, Loup City and Elmwood-Murdock rounded out the top five spots.
Hogue said this year’s team set the foundation for a successful speech tradition at Elmwood-Murdock.
“Three students who will return to the team next year have already set the goal to each participate in two and/or three events next year,” Hogue said. “Mrs. Smith and I couldn’t be any more proud of this group of students. It’s already exciting to see what next season will bring.”
Team Results
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 124, Hartington-Newcastle 76, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 74, Loup City 66, Elmwood-Murdock 50, McCool Junction 38, Howells-Dodge 36, Nebraska City Lourdes 34, Perkins County 34, Archbishop Bergan 30, Pender 28, Sutherland 28, Boyd County 24, Hartington Cedar Catholic 20, West Holt 20, Hemingford 18, Summerland 16, Maxwell 16, Thayer Central 16, Creighton 16, Cross County 12, Kimball 12, Elm Creek 12, Bayard 10
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Duet Acting: Rylee Hogue and Lily Pope (8th)
Entertainment Speaking: Bri Ross (5th, state medalist)
Informative Speaking: Katelyn Stewart (14th)
Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Rylee Hogue (1st, state champion)
Oral Interpretation of Drama: Rylan Meyer, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose, Katelyn Stewart, Gus Pope (tied 8th)
Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Gus Pope (2nd, state medalist)