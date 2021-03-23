Knights capture state speech awards

Hogue said Pope’s selfless attitude was apparent at the state meet. He offered to help the Oral Interpretation of Drama team Friday morning after a student fell ill. He immediately absorbed his lines and helped the squad tie for eighth place in the 18-team field.

“Gus has been a key member of the speech team since his freshman year and has helped in writing and cutting scripts, coordinating practices and demonstrating leadership in his hard work and desire to always be his best,” Hogue said. “Gus qualified for state in poetry but then had to step in the morning of state competition due to an unexpected illness of a team member of our five-person OID team.

“Therefore, along with his poetry, Gus took his talent, competitive energy and desire to help the team and joined the group like a true veteran. The team ended up placing eighth in the state, which speaks not just to Gus’ willingness to step in, but the entire OID team’s ability to be flexible, determined and showcase their talents to work together for a strong, entertaining performance.”

Hogue said Ross carried a veteran-like presence with her throughout her rookie speech season. She competed in the Entertainment Speaking category at state and booked a trip to the finals after a solid effort in the preliminary round. She left the awards ceremony with a fifth-place medal.