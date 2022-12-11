Knights capture third place at state play production meet

NORFOLK – Elmwood-Murdock students secured state honors Thursday for their shining work on stage.

The Knights earned third place at the Class C-2 State Play Production Championships. Elmwood-Murdock performed “The Birch Moon” at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. The team captured bronze medals for the third straight season.

Elmwood-Murdock competed against Hartington-Newcastle, Stanton, Ravenna, McCool Junction and Hemingford at the state meet. Three judges evaluated each one-act play on items such as character development, timing of lines, voicing on stage, effective costuming, unity of cast and quality lighting and sound effects.

Each judge could award a school a maximum of 60 points. Judges also gave each school a rank of one through six. The total rank of the schools was a primary factor in where each team finished in the state standings.

Judges gave Elmwood-Murdock scores of 59, 54 and 58 for a total of 171 points. They also gave the Knights ranks of two, four and three for a total of nine. This made a difference in where Elmwood-Murdock landed in team standings. Ravenna received a total of 174 points from judges but only received a rank of 11. This meant E-M finished in third place above Ravenna.

Hartington-Newcastle won the state championship with a score of 180. All three judges gave the team perfect scores for “Ug, the Caveman Musical.” Stanton placed second with 175 points for “The Diviners,” and Ravenna was fourth for “The Attempted Murder of Peggy Sweetwater.” McCool Junction (169 points) was fifth and Hemingford (168 points) was sixth.

Five Elmwood-Murdock students also received Outstanding Acting Awards for their work on stage. Haylee Josoff, Hanna Josoff, Wyatt Baker, Lily Pope and Averi Hogue received the state honors.

Bri Ross, Sara Kicak, Madie Justesen, Rylie Gordon, Ava Hohman, Haylee Josoff, Lily Pope, Macy Howard, Hanna Josoff, Mia Rikli, Averi Hogue, Wyatt Baker, Grace Jacobsen, Will Platt, Hayden Bauder, Nolan Stroy, Angela Brockhoff, Morgan Gray, Marion Day, Brooklyn Dowding, Annie Backemeyer, Elly West and Marissa Oehlerking appeared on stage in the play.

Students on the lights crew this season included Harrison Koehn, Leo Rikli, Brody Marsh, Christian Brettman, Ella Stroy and Will Fox. Blake Lavington and Ellie Meyer were members of the sound crew, and Averi Hogue, Morgan Gray, Payton Haase, Aryana Wall, Ellie Meyer, Eva Stansell, Eva Knippelmeyer, Mya Breedlove, Angela Brockhoff and Bri Ross helped with hair and makeup.

Nolan Platt, Ryerson Kastens, Christian Brettman, Grayson Schroll, Katie Morris, Caitlyn Hosier and Ziva Arent were students on the backstage crew. Eva Knippelmeyer and Mya Breedlove helped with photography for the play.

Emmalyn Snyder, Lila Coleman, Carter Dankleff, Brian May, Cami Dieter, Jonah Rikli, Liana Rikli, Levi Rikli, Lucy Backemeyer, Cora Livermore, Tyson Ross and Molly Gray were members of the workday/rehearsal crew.

Class C-2 State Play Production Results

Hartington-Newcastle 180 pts (rank 3), Stanton 175 (rank 8), Elmwood-Murdock 171 pts (rank 9), Ravenna 174 pts (rank 11), McCool Junction 169 pts (rank 16), Hemingford 168 pts (rank 17)