Knights claim district speech championship

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock students spoke championship words Friday during their district speech contests.

The Knights hosted schools from across southeast Nebraska at the District C2-1 Meet. Elmwood-Murdock swept into the top spot in team standings with 234 points. The Knights secured medals in nine categories and had state qualifiers in five events.

The school claimed the top two spots in the Duet Acting category. The team of Averi Hogue and Lily Pope won the championship and Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak finished second. Riley Rose won the Entertainment Speaking title and Pope captured first place in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category.

Students and groups who finished in the top three spots in each category qualified for state. Hogue, Pope, Kicak, Rose, Haylee Josoff, Bri Ross, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Hanna Josoff, Katelyn Stewart, Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank and Wyatt Baker earned state berths.

The Class C-2 State Speech Meet will take place at Kearney High School on Thursday, March 17. Classes C-1 and C-2 will compete together on the same day. The first round will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the next two rounds will follow at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Finals are scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock has enjoyed success in recent state appearances. The Knights placed fifth in team standings in last year’s Class C-2 meet.

Team Results

Elmwood-Murdock 234, Freeman 186, Pawnee City 134, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 116, Nebraska City Lourdes 80, Johnson-Brock 60

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Duet Acting: Averi Hogue and Lily Pope (1st, state qualifiers)

Duet Acting: Haylee Josoff and Sara Kicak (2nd, state qualifiers)

Entertainment Speaking: Riley Rose (1st, state qualifier), Bri Ross (4th)

Extemporaneous Speaking: Grace Jacobson (6th)

Informative Speaking: Mia Rikli (5th), Katelyn Stewart (6th)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Bri Ross, Haylee Josoff, Jack Deibert, Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose (2nd, state qualifiers)

Oral Interpretation of Drama: Hanna Josoff, Katelyn Stewart, Rylan Meyer, Sophie Frank, Wyatt Baker (3rd, state qualifiers)

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose: Lily Pope (1st, state qualifier), Wyatt Baker (3rd, state qualifier)

Oral Interpretation of Poetry: Averi Hogue (2nd, state qualifier), Kaitlynn Ashlock (4th)

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose: Hanna Josoff (4th)

Persuasive Speaking: Macy Howard (4th)

