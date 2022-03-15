Knights collect top business awards

FREMONT – Elmwood-Murdock students made the most of their business trip to Midland University by bringing home a full slate of awards.

The Knights traveled to the Fremont campus for the Midland University High School Business Competition. Elmwood-Murdock students competed against 200 teenagers from 16 schools in eastern Nebraska. Future Business Leaders of America members took part in a wide variety of business contests throughout the day.

Five Elmwood-Murdock students earned recognition at an awards ceremony. Jaxson Spellman, Lexi Bacon and Cade Hosier pocketed honors in the organizational leadership contest. Spellman won the championship with his first-place performance. Bacon earned a third-place medal and Hosier captured a fourth-place award. Spellman and Bacon are seniors and Hosier is a junior.

E-M senior Nathan Lockman and sophomore Riley Wilson each added championships for the Knights. Lockman finished first in the job interview contest and Wilson secured top honors in the introduction to financial math contest.

Twenty-one students participated in the trip. They visited the Wikert Event Center and other parts of campus at the daylong contest.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0