Knights do well at state FCCLA events

LINCOLN – Elmwood-Murdock students enjoyed a series of successful days in Lincoln this past week at state leadership contests.

Students took part in the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) State Leadership Conference. Events took place April 3-5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena and the Haymarket district in Lincoln. More than 1,000 students and teachers took part in the conference.

Elmwood-Murdock FCCLA Advisor Lisa Hynes said she was pleased with the way local students represented the school throughout the three days. Kaia Sacco-Rohde, Harrison Koehn, Sophie Frank, Tessa Robertson, Michael Hynes, Dakota Glasshoff, Charles Cawley, Hannah Petersen and Brooke Goudie traveled to the conference.

Koehn and Goudie secured state championships for the Knights. Goudie captured her state title in the Food Innovations – Level 1 contest and Koehn earned a state title in the Teach & Train – Level 2 contest. FCCLA chapter members in grades 6-8 participated in Level 1 and students in grades 9-10 took part in Level 2.

Students who competed in the Food Innovations category had to create a display and product packaging for judges. They also had to deliver a speech as part of the contest.

Students in the Teach & Train category had to compile a portfolio of their work for the contest. They also had to give an oral presentation to explain what they learned from their experiences.

Judges evaluated each speech based on the student’s knowledge of subject matter, body language, organization and voice. They also evaluated how participants responded to questions from the judges after their presentation.

Goudie and Koehn qualified for the national competition in San Diego this summer. The national conference will take place June 29-July 3. Students will be able to take part in competitive events, listen to motivational speakers and attend many general educational sessions.

Glasshoff, Cawley and Hynes joined Koehn and Goudie in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events at the state conference. More than 550 students from across the state took part in STAR contests this year. They showcased their proficiency in leadership skills and career preparation with their work.

Students listened to keynote speaker E.J. Carrion on April 3 and attended breakout sessions on April 4. They learned about life skills such as time management, leadership, maintaining positive values and volunteering. They also spoke with representatives from more than 30 colleges, businesses and organizations at a career fair.

A recognition and awards ceremony took place on the evening of April 4. Students received state honors for knowledge tests that they completed virtually prior to the conference.

The closing session featured speeches and awards for students. Members of the 2021-22 state officer team also reflected on their year of service before handing over duties to the 2022-23 state officer group.

Elmwood-Murdock is one of 100 FCCLA chapters in Nebraska. The organization’s goal is to teach students about career and technical subjects that can help them once they graduate from high school.

