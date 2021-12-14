Knights earn third place at state

NORFOLK – Elmwood-Murdock students earned applause from a statewide audience this past week with an award-winning production on stage.

The Knights captured third place in the Class C-2 State Play Production Meet. Judges gave Elmwood-Murdock a score of 170 points for “Into the Crimson Shallows.” The team used the adaptation of the famous “Treasure Island” storyline to earn third place at state for the second straight year.

Director Keri Hogue said she was happy to see the Knights give an award-winning performance at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk. Class C-2 action took place throughout the afternoon and early evening on Thursday.

“I believe all 39 students put forth their very best for the state performance this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of the story they told and production they shared,” Hogue said. “It was truly a team effort, and the talent shared on the stage and behind the scenes was the best our one-act program has ever experienced.”

Hogue said the Knights felt comfortable performing at Norfolk for several reasons. In addition to having the experience of being at state last year, Elmwood-Murdock students also participated in Norfolk High School’s annual one-act contest this fall. The trip to the Johnny Carson Theatre in early November gave E-M a trial run for the eventual state performance.

“We competed there this year with our show which helped us feel even more prepared for our state performance,” Hogue said. “The expectations were understood and the logistical flow of unloading the trailer, setting it up on stage, performing and striking the set was strong. We received second place in our class for the Outstanding Technical Crew Award, which demonstrated how prepared we felt for the performance.”

Three judges evaluated all six schools during the state meet. Each school could earn a maximum of 60 points from each judge for a total possible score of 180. Judges also ranked each school as a way to break any potential ties. Teams with a better rank could also finish ahead of another school even if they did not have as many points.

Judges gave Elmwood-Murdock scores of 57, 56 and 57. They also ranked the Knights third, third and fourth. The rankings came into play after all of the schools had finished their performances.

Hartington-Newcastle won the state title with a score of 179 points and a rank of four. Hemingford placed second with 172 points and a rank of eight, and Ravenna finished fourth with 171 points and a rank of 11. Southern Valley was fifth with 163 points and Creighton placed sixth with 162 points.

Jude Krie of Hartington-Newcastle was named Outstanding Male Performer and Sarina Radspinner of Hemingford was named Outstanding Female Performer. Hartington-Newcastle secured the Outstanding Technical Crew Award at the state meet.

Hogue said the Knights used their talent, work ethic and character to create a memorable season.

“By far, this is the best season we have had since I started coaching five years ago,” Hogue said. “We have the three C’s for our program which are community, commitment and character both on and off the stage. Our senior leadership has a strong passion for this program, and they prioritized community and making sure everyone felt a part of the team and would understand one-act is a place where you belong.

“This group of 40 students ranging from seventh grade to 12th grade created a strong bond and sense of family. This show was a large ensemble show where we averaged 10-15 on the stage at all times. This presented the opportunity to work together and make sure we were a well-oiled machine.

“Comments made by judges at our competitions throughout the season were how well we worked together, everyone was always in character, and that we are a true team both on and off the stage.”

Seniors Riley Rose, Sela Rikli, Sophie Frank, Tessa Robertson, Rylan Meyer, Jack Deibert, Katelyn Stewart and Kaitlynn Ashlock held leading roles in the play. Juniors Wyatt Baker, Haylee Josoff, Angela Brockhoff and Sara Kicak, sophomores Lily Pope, Hanna Josoff, Bri Ross, Madie Justesen, Mia Rikli and Will Platt and freshmen Averi Hogue, Ava Hohman, Morgan Gray, Marion Day, MeLissa Wilson and Grace Jacobson joined them in the cast.

Senior Tucker Oehlerking led a lights crew that included freshmen Harrison Koehn and Nolan Stroy, eighth grader Leo Rikli and seventh grader Brody Marsh. Freshman Macy Howard and seventh grader Elli Meyer ran the sound system.

Stage crew members included Sela Rikli, Ava Hohman, Will Platt, eighth graders Marissa Oehlerking and Rylie Gordon and seventh graders Eva Stansel, Nolan Platt, Brooklyn Dowding, Annie Backemeyer, Jacob Stewart, Ryerson Kastens and Austin Wagner.

Set crew members included Mark Hogue Jr., Keri Hogue, Marcus Manley, Tom Day, Bri Ross, Mia Rikli, Wyatt Baker, Rylan Meyer, Madie Justesen, Averi Hogue, Sophie Frank, Nolan Stroy, Eva Stansell, Ryerson Kastens, Nolan Platt and Brody Marsh. Mark Hogue Jr., Marcus Manley and Keri Hogue designed the set.

Tami Pleiss, Gina Frank, Adrienne Stansell, Dorene Sillman and the Bits and Pieces Thrift Store in Elmwood provided many of the pirate-themed costumes for the play. The Costume Shoppe in Hastings also provided rental costumes.

Sophie Frank, Katelyn Stewart, Angela Brockhoff, Bri Ross, Tessa Robertson, Jordan Vogler, Averi Hogue, Ellie Meyer, Tami Pleiss, Gina Frank and Morgan Gray assisted with makeup and hairstyling duties. Lily Pope, Mia Rikli, Averi Hogue, Gina Frank, Tom Day, Marcus Manley, Anne Pope, Judy Knight, Ron Taylor, Pam Taylor and the Bits and Pieces Thrift Store provided props, and Marissa Oehlerking, Rylie Gordon and Annie Backemeyer handled photography assignments.

“As a coach, this will be a season to remember not just due to the large amount of talent the students shared, but the memories and community they created as a team,” Hogue said. “I will forever be proud of this group and what they overcame and accomplished this season.”

