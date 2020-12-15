Knights finish third on state stage

NORFOLK – Elmwood-Murdock students closed out one of the best play production seasons in school history with a successful curtain call this week.
The Knights earned third place in the Class C-2 State Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk on Thursday. Three judges gave Elmwood-Murdock a score of 176 points for the group’s performance of “Quasi.” One judge gave the Knights a perfect score of 60 points and the other two issued totals of 57 and 59 points.
Director Keri Hogue said the Knights made the most of their opportunity to take part in the biggest meet of the year. She was proud of students for their work ethic during the final week of preparations for the state contest.
“For the last three years we had been going up to the state championship to be spectators and watch the top six schools in our class compete,” Hogue said. “It was a surreal feeling to be going to Norfolk this time as a participant, since we haven’t qualified to compete at the state level for 25 years.
“We had two phrases we held on to during that last week of rehearsals: “Tunnel Vision” and “No Regrets.” We needed to stay focused as a team to finish strong, but to also make our show the strongest performance of our season and have no doubts we did our best that day. I know we accomplished both of those goals.”
Elmwood-Murdock students won the district title on Dec. 1 with their production of a self-generated script. Hogue, Marcus Manley, Gus Pope and Molly Feile co-wrote “Quasi” with this year’s talented cast in mind. The play is an adaptation of the famous story “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
The Knights learned several days before the state meet that they would perform in Norfolk at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. That meant an early wakeup time to begin their state workday.
“The team did a great job throughout the day from start to finish,” Hogue said. “We started doing makeup and hair at 5:45 a.m. and didn’t return back to school until 6 p.m. Due to COVID, we are required to come in full costume, hair and makeup, which means a lot of preparation ahead of time. Typically, we do it at the place of competition and are able to watch the other shows.
“The students came that morning with a focused energy. It also was a highlight to have the booster club provide breakfast to show their support of the team, and the Murdock Fire Department escorted us out of town with all the ‘bells and whistles,’ which was an amazing experience to know the community was just as excited as we were.”
Cambridge, Hemingford, Howells-Dodge, Creighton and Loup City joined Elmwood-Murdock for state productions throughout the morning and early afternoon. Class C-2 action began at 8:30 a.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m.
Hogue said the Knights handled the state spotlight well. The school earned the Outstanding Technical Crew Award and the team delivered its top presentation of the season.
Creighton, Elmwood-Murdock and Loup City were in a close race for the state crown. Creighton students finished in first place with 178 points for their performance of “Romeo To Go.” The team received a perfect score from one judge and totals of 59 from the other two reviewers.
Loup City edged Elmwood-Murdock by one point in the final standings. Loup City finished second with 177 points for its presentation of “Diamond Dreams.”
Hogue said students were grateful for the chance to compete during the coronavirus pandemic. The efforts of school administrators, teachers and students allowed Elmwood-Murdock to compete multiple times this fall.
“My goal as a coach is to perform a quality production, but also enjoy the process of ‘script to stage’ and building relationships throughout the season,” Hogue said. “With COVID, there were schools who weren’t able to compete, and the fact we were able to have a one-act season was something to not take for granted.
“I am thankful the NSAA allowed us to continue to perform with appropriate protocols. I am also thankful for the various schools’ coaches and administrations for agreeing to the protocols by the NSAA and health departments to ensure the opportunity for students to experience theater and the fine arts.
“We reminded ourselves frequently to not take things for granted. Therefore, I know the students enjoyed competing at every competition but savored the opportunity to perform at the state level.”
Hogue said the Knights displayed a winning amount of teamwork throughout the entire season. She said that cooperation and camaraderie helped Elmwood-Murdock earn state-level ovations in 2020.
“Everybody has a job or assignment for competition days, from the junior high students working backstage to the lead roles on stage,” Hogue said. “We are a team. We were as best prepared as we could be. I couldn’t have asked for a more unified group of students this year. It was the strongest community we have had since I have been coaching.”
Class C-2 State Play Production Results
Creighton 178, Loup City 177, Elmwood-Murdock 176, Cambridge 170, Hemingford 170, Howells-Dodge 168
Outstanding Male Performer: Trey Vogt, Creighton
Outstanding Female Performer: Jillian Grovijohn, Howells-Dodge
Outstanding Technical Crew: Elmwood-Murdock (Darienne Doll, Averi Hogue, Ava Hohman, Michael Hynes, Marissa Oehlerking, Tucker Oehlerking, Leo Rikli, Katelyn Stewart, Nolan Stroy, Harlee Wilson)
