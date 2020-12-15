Knights finish third on state stage

NORFOLK – Elmwood-Murdock students closed out one of the best play production seasons in school history with a successful curtain call this week.

The Knights earned third place in the Class C-2 State Play Production Championships at the Johnny Carson Theatre in Norfolk on Thursday. Three judges gave Elmwood-Murdock a score of 176 points for the group’s performance of “Quasi.” One judge gave the Knights a perfect score of 60 points and the other two issued totals of 57 and 59 points.

Director Keri Hogue said the Knights made the most of their opportunity to take part in the biggest meet of the year. She was proud of students for their work ethic during the final week of preparations for the state contest.

“For the last three years we had been going up to the state championship to be spectators and watch the top six schools in our class compete,” Hogue said. “It was a surreal feeling to be going to Norfolk this time as a participant, since we haven’t qualified to compete at the state level for 25 years.