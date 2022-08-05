Knights gain national FCCLA knowledge

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Two Elmwood-Murdock students created memories that were as bright as the San Diego sun at a national FCCLA conference.

Harrison Koehn and Michael Hynes attended the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference this summer. The Knights traveled to San Diego for many activities in late June and early July.

Elmwood-Murdock FCCLA Advisor Lisa Hynes traveled with the two students to the conference. Koehn took part in the Level 2 Teach and Train competition and attended multiple youth workshops. Michael Hynes did not compete at the conference but learned more about FCCLA and developed valuable leadership skills.

FCCLA Executive Director Sandy Spavone said Koehn and Hynes joined thousands of people during their trip to California. She said the goal of the conference was to help students learn more about different FCCLA-based activities and careers.

“We are thrilled to have an attendance of over 7,000 members, advisors, corporate partners and guests who are committed to discovering the unlimited possibilities available through FCCLA,” Spavone said. “The relationships and skills developed during this conference have inspired students to make a difference in their own communities and to make every moment count.”

Koehn earned a spot at the national conference by winning a state championship in the Level 2 Teach and Train contest in April. Students in the Teach and Train category had to compile a portfolio of their work for the event. They also had to give an oral presentation to explain what they learned from their experiences.

Judges evaluated each speech based on the student’s knowledge of subject matter, organization of materials, voice and body language. They also evaluated how participants responded to questions from the judges after their presentation.

Lisa Hynes said she was proud of Koehn for his performance. He earned a gold medal by finishing in the top 15 spots of the national contest.

“Harrison did extremely well in his competition, receiving a gold medal and 11th place in Level 2 Teach and Train,” Hynes said.

Koehn competed in the Teach and Train event at nationals for the second time. He took part in a virtual competition in the Level 1 contest in 2020. Level 1 is for students in grades 6-8 and Level 2 is for teenagers in grades 9-10.

Nearly 4,000 students took part in STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competitive events at the conference. Spavone said there were 185 Nebraska participants who traveled to San Diego. They returned home with 79 gold medals, 95 silver medals and 11 bronze medals.

Koehn and Michael Hynes were able to listen to motivational speakers, network with other youth leaders and gain knowledge at many workshop sessions. They were also able to visit several scenic locations in San Diego during their trip.