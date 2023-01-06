Knights help others with food pantry collection drive

ELMWOOD – Elmwood-Murdock Student Council members have made generosity a cornerstone of their community involvement for many years.

They showcased their helpful attitudes Wednesday with a major gift to the Elmwood Community Center Food Bank.

The Knights collected a large amount of money and canned food items for the food bank during their annual project. Elmwood-Murdock Student Council Sponsor Nichole Justesen said all members of the group were pleased with the outcome.

“We did have a food drive this year,” Justesen said. “We collected over $2,700 in donations and 1,200 cans.”

Elmwood-Murdock students spent time in late November and early December working on the canned food drive. They spoke with many Cass County residents to see if they would be willing to donate either money or items for the food pantry. They stopped by houses and set up collection sites across the area to receive the items.

Elmwood-Murdock Student Council members include Karly Anderson, Annie Backemeyer, Tatum Backemeyer, Dakota Glasshoff, Payton Haase, Haylee Josoff, Brooklyn Dowding, Charley Hanes, Madie Justesen, Laney Frahm, Jordan Vogler, Jacie Fleischman, Zoe Zierott, Ella Zierott, Brooke Goudie, Will Platt, Reid Fletcher, Henry Coleman, Riley Wilson, Sam Clements, Dashiell Coleman, Rylan Kastens, Cade Hosier and Kayden Bacon.

Elmwood Community Center Food Bank primarily serves residents who live near Elmwood and Murdock, but people across the Cass County area are welcome to use the pantry. It provides a wide assortment of canned foods for children and adults to eat.

The Knights run their canned food drive in the winter in order to help people through the colder months. The food pantry is often busy during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. The Elmwood-Murdock donations help replenish the food pantry for residents who use it.

Student Council members hold leadership positions in many school activities during the year. The canned food drive was their second major initiative in the past two months. The Knights also planned and led a Veterans Day ceremony at the high school in November.