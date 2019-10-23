MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock volleyball players walked onto the court Tuesday night with the goal of helping to stop cancer in Cass County.
The Knights held their annual cancer awareness event during a triangular with Malcolm and Freeman. E-M head coach Nichole Justesen said players were inspired by the courage they had seen from Diane Vice. They dedicated the 2019 event to Vice’s fight against breast cancer.
“Every year the Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team helps support cancer awareness,” Justesen said. “This year our team decided to support a teacher who has impacted hundreds of families in our community and is a part of our school family, Diane Vice.”
Vice was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer in May 2019. She is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments with the hopes of finishing in early November.
Vice has taught kindergarten at Elmwood-Murdock for 21 years. She has two children, Alex and Katie, and two grandchildren, Titus and Eloise. Vice said Tuesday night that she wants to thank Elmwood-Murdock community members who have shown her so much love and support over the past few months.
The Knights were able to raise $600 for their cancer drive. Erin Murdoch printed special t-shirts for the team to wear during the evening, and many members of the E-M student body came to the matches to cheer on both the players and Vice.
“Diane Vice is a superhero to the Elmwood-Murdock volleyball team because of the impact she has had on our lives,” Justesen said. “Most of the girls on the high school volleyball team have had Mrs. Vice as a teacher during their time at Elmwood-Murdock. But she is not the only one. Please help us support other cancer superheroes by spreading awareness.”