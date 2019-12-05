PALMYRA – Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water students squared off against six other schools Wednesday in their district one-act contest.
The Knights and Indians traveled to Palmyra for District C2-1 action. They competed against Pawnee City, Archbishop Bergan, Palmyra, Cedar Bluffs, Southern and Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer during the daylong event.
Elmwood-Murdock earned the district runner-up trophy with a second-place finish. Judges gave the Knights 172 points for their production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
A panel of three judges evaluated all eight plays at the District C2-1 Meet. They could give schools a maximum of 60 points for a possible combined score of 180. They ranked performances based on creation of characters, vocal traits, cooperation of ensemble, timing of lines, creativity of staging and overall effectiveness of the play.
The first judge gave Elmwood-Murdock a score of 57 and the other two judges settled on scores of 56 and 59. All three judges said the Knights had a “superior” performance on their rating criteria.
Elmwood-Murdock secured district runner-up honors for the second time in three years. The Knights also accomplished the feat in 2017.
Weeping Water captured seventh place in team standings with a score of 148. The Indians performed “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” for judges. WWHS received scores of 52, 43 and 53.
Pawnee City won the district championship with a score of 175. PCHS delivered a performance of “Dark Road” at the postseason event. Pawnee City advanced to the state meet for the 20th time in school history. The program won a district title for the third time in the past four years.
District C2-1 Results
Pawnee City 175, Elmwood-Murdock 172, Palmyra 170, Archbishop Bergan 165, Cedar Bluffs 158, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 151, Weeping Water 148, Southern 140