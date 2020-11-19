Knights, Lions compete at York one-act festival

YORK – Students from Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville showcased their play production skills this past weekend at York High School’s auditorium.

Groups from across the state took part in the York High School K-DUB Play Production Competition on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. The play production teams were split into three divisions for the event. Schools of all sizes competed alongside each other in each division.

Schools in Division I competed on Friday afternoon and evening. Division I participants included Centennial, Superior, Central Valley, Norfolk, Elba, Fillmore Central, Columbus Lakeview and Twin River.

Division II and Division III schools competed throughout the day on Saturday. Louisville took part in Division II alongside York, Aurora, High Plains Community, Omaha Skutt, Malcolm and Kearney. Elmwood-Murdock took part in Division III alongside Deshler, David City, Gibbon, St. Edward, Osceola, Heartland and McCool Junction.

Elmwood-Murdock presented the one-act play “Quasi” for judges. The play is based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” and was adapted for stage by Keri Hogue, Marcus Manley, Molly Feile and Gus Pope.