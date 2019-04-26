OMAHA – Elmwood-Murdock students walked on successful FBLA trails this month with many medal-winning efforts at the state convention.
Twenty-nine Knights traveled to the Ramada Plaza Hotel and Convention Center in Omaha for the Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference April 4-6. They joined hundreds of fellow participants from across Nebraska for activities throughout the three days.
Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Laura Rikli said she was pleased with the performances of the Knights. Members participated in competitive events, attended educational workshops and campaigned for state office. Twelve students qualified for this summer’s FBLA National Leadership Conference with their efforts.
Noah Arent, Hayden Ernst, Molly Feile, Bailey Frahm, Jayden Halferty, Sydney Kunz, Andy Meyer, Morgan Mills, Faith Offner, Gus Pope, Sela Rikli and Kylee Wilson will all travel to San Antonio for national events June 28-July 3. Ernst, Kunz, Meyer, Mills and Offner are seniors and Feile and Wilson are juniors. Arent, Halferty and Pope are sophomores and Frahm and Rikli are freshmen.
Sydney Anderson, Ernst, Lauren Justesen, Kunz, Mills, Offner, Zane Rikli and Brianna Scattergood each earned an All-State Quality Member Award for their work. Kunz and Mills both earned a Who’s Who Award for their career accomplishments, and Wilson collected a Community Service Award for spending more than 500 hours of time helping others.
Zane Rikli campaigned for the position of Nebraska FBLA State Treasurer during the convention. He created a theme of “No Zane, No Gain” and worked at a campaign booth for two days. He also gave a two-minute speech to all state delegates at the opening session and answered questions about his goals at a formal caucus.
“Zane ran against three competing candidates for the same office position, and while he did an outstanding job of representing our chapter, he unfortunately did not receive the majority vote to secure the office position,” Laura Rikli said. “It was a great learning experience for him and chapter members were proud of his hard work, enthusiasm and positive attitude during the campaign process.”
Mills also ended her yearlong term as the Nebraska FBLA State Secretary. She and other state leaders were recognized during the opening session. Mills also gave trophies and medals to student winners at an awards ceremony during the convention. She served as president of Elmwood-Murdock’s FBLA chapter this school year in addition to her state secretary responsibilities.
The following is a list of Elmwood-Murdock students and their awards and contests at the state conference. An asterisk (*) is placed next to students who have qualified for nationals.
Sydney Anderson (Junior): All-State Quality Member Award, American Enterprise Project (6th)
* Noah Arent (Sophomore): Public Service Announcement (4th)
Lexi Bacon (Freshman): Introduction to Business Communication (Honorable Mention), Spreadsheet Applications (Honorable Mention)
* Hayden Ernst (Senior): All-State Quality Member Award, Accounting II (4th), Business Ethics (2nd), Local Chapter Annual Business Report (6th)
* Molly Feile (Junior): Business Communication (Honorable Mention), Business Law (Honorable Mention), Client Service (3rd), Emerging Business Issues (6th), Organizational Leadership (3rd)
* Bailey Frahm (Freshman): Business Achievement Award (Future Level), Computer Applications (7th), Database Design (7th), Introduction to Business Presentation (Honorable Mention)
* Jayden Halferty (Sophomore): Public Service Announcement (4th)
Chloe Hosier (Junior): Organizational Leadership (Honorable Mention)
Morgan Jennings (Senior): Business Communications (7th), Emerging Business Issues (6th)
Lauren Justesen (Junior): All-State Quality Member Award, American Enterprise Project (6th)
* Sydney Kunz (Senior): All-State Quality Member Award, Who’s Who Award, Community Service Project (2nd), Electronic Career Portfolio (4th), Job Interview (Honorable Mention), Publication Design (7th)
Nate Lockman (Freshman): Introduction to Business Presentation (Honorable Mention)
* Andy Meyer (Senior): Business Ethics (2nd), Business Calculations (7th)
Valerie Miller (Senior): Emerging Business Issues (6th), Local Chapter Annual Business Report (6th)
* Morgan Mills (Senior): All-State Quality Member Award, Who’s Who Award, Community Service Project (2nd), Publication Design (7th)
* Faith Offner (Senior): All-State Quality Member Award, Community Service Project (2nd)
* Gus Pope (Sophomore): Business Ethics (2nd), Graphic Design (6th), Public Service Announcement (4th)
* Sela Rikli (Freshman): Business Achievement Award (Future Level), Computer Applications (5th), Database Design (5th), Spreadsheet Applications (5th), Introduction to Business Presentation (Honorable Mention)
Zane Rikli (Junior): All-State Quality Member Award, Business Achievement Award (Leader Level), Graphic Design (6th), Local Chapter Annual Business Report (6th)
Brianna Scattergood (Senior): All-State Quality Member Award, American Enterprise Project (6th), Business Achievement Award (Future Level)
Noah Willey (Junior): Graphic Design (6th)
* Kylee Wilson (Junior): Community Service Award (America Level, 500+ hours)
Other students who were in attendance were seniors Tommy Eggert and Nicole Meyer, juniors Ethan Clements, Abraham Vidaurre, Katelyn Vogler and Cole Wendt and sophomore Hunter Hansen. All took part in multiple state activities during the conference.