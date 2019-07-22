SAN ANTONIO – Elmwood-Murdock students produced many Texas-sized achievements this summer during their recent trip to a national business convention.
Ten Knights traveled to San Antonio June 29-July 2 for the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference. Noah Arent, Hayden Ernst, Bailey Frahm, Sydney Kunz, Andy Meyer, Morgan Mills, Faith Offner, Gus Pope, Sela Rikli and Kylee Wilson took part in multiple educational experiences throughout their time in Texas.
Elmwood-Murdock FBLA Advisor Jacob Shaffer said the trip helped the Knights in many ways. They were able to network with more than 9,500 students from across the world during the week. They also competed in dozens of contests ranging from business ethics to computer applications.
“Participants from across the United States and abroad attended this exciting conference to enhance their business skills, expand their networks and participate in more than 70 business and business-related competitive events,” Shaffer said.
Elmwood-Murdock’s FBLA chapter earned three prestigious national awards. The Knights secured Gold Seal of Merit recognition for their work throughout the year at both local and state events. National officials presented the Gold Seal of Merit to FBLA chapters that ranked among the best in the country.
The Knights accepted the National FBLA Outstanding Chapter Award during their trip. Local chapters had to complete a minimum of 20 membership, community service and educational activities in the 2018-19 school year to earn the honor.
E-M also captured the Chapter Challenge Award at the National Leadership Conference. The Chapter Challenge Award required students to be involved in FBLA events for the entire school year. Chapter officers and advisors compiled a large portfolio of their achievements for national officials to look over.
National FBLA leaders selected Elmwood-Murdock for the Chapter Challenge Award based on the quality and quantity of the accomplishments. The three-pronged award included “Super Sweeps,” “Non-Stop November” and “Action Awareness” activities.
Wilson was honored at the event with a Community Service Award. She completed more than 500 hours of community service during the 2018-19 school year. She volunteered for many projects throughout Cass County.
Ernst, Meyer and Pope qualified for the national finals in the Business Ethics category. Teams in the contest had to finish in the top two places of their preliminary sections to advance to the finals.
The three Knights researched ethical issues that appear in the business world and workplace. They found and cited facts from quality sources such as legal and peer review documents. They then presented their findings to a panel of judges.
Ernst, Meyer and Pope moved on to the finals after securing quality scores from judges in the preliminaries. They finished in the top 16 spots in the country after competing in the finals. Gold, silver and bronze medals in the category went to students from New Jersey, Texas and Georgia.
Frahm and Rikli completed online tests at the national conference for their events. Frahm competed in the Computer Applications category and Rikli took part in the Database Design and Applications contest.
Arent, Kunz, Mills and Offner presented their projects to judges. Arent competed in the Public Service Announcement category and Kunz, Mills and Offner displayed their Community Service Project initiative.
All of the Knights qualified for national events due to their success at the state level. They collected a host of top prizes at the Nebraska FBLA State Leadership Conference in April.
The ten Elmwood-Murdock students spent many hours taking educational workshops during the conference. They also took several sightseeing trips around San Antonio. These activities included a visit to the Alamo, a nighttime River Walk boat tour and trips to SeaWorld and Six Flags Fiesta amusement parks.