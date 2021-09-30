 Skip to main content
Knights pocket scores at Elmwood-Murdock Invite
Elmwood-Murdock girls golf

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers secured sunny outcomes Monday with their performances on their home course.

The Knights hosted athletes from eight schools in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. Golfers made two trips around the nine-hole course during the morning and afternoon. They competed for individual and team prizes at the tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the low scores the Knights fired during the day. E-M finished sixth in team standings with a total of 435.

Madi Lambert, Ella Zierott and Rose Offner posted career-best nine-hole scores on the Grandpa’s Woods layout. Lambert delivered a 48 on the back nine and Zierott produced a 51 on the front nine. Offner carded a 52 during her first nine holes.

Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with an 18-hole total of 99. Zierott collected a 104, Ernst fired a 113, Fleischman tallied a 119 and West posted a 136.

Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin earned medalist honors with a 75. She finished ten strokes ahead of runner-up Sharlan Skrupa of Elkhorn North.

Team Results

Lincoln Lutheran 349, Elkhorn North JV 368, Elkhorn South JV 372, Ashland-Greenwood 374, Bennington JV 402, Elmwood-Murdock 435, Palmyra 451, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 482, Arlington, Elmwood-Murdock JV no team scores

Top 10 Results

1) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 40-35 75, 2) Sharlan Skrupa (EKN) 45-40 85, 3) Kenna Jordan (EKS) 42-44 86, 4) Lila Marzouk (AGHS) 43-46 89, 5) Bre Blaire (LLHS) 49-41 90, 6) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 45-45 90, 7) Hannah Nosal (EKN) 48-43 91, 8) Zoey Thomalla (EKS) 50-42 92, 9) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 45-48 93, 10) Airalon Chatters (EKS) 56-38 94

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Madi Lambert 51-48 99, Claire Ernst 58-55 113, Ella Zierott 51-53 104, Jacie Fleischman 57-62 119, Elly West 62-74 136

Elmwood-Murdock JV Results

Isabelle Halferty 57-53 110, Rose Offner 52-58 110

Elmwood-Murdock 206, Palmyra 214

The Knights continued their progress on Tuesday during a home dual with Palmyra. Elmwood-Murdock edged the Panthers 206-214.

Lambert, Ernst, Fleischman and Offner all posted career-best nine-hole scores at Grandpa’s Woods. Lambert fired a 46, Ernst and Offner each delivered rounds of 49 and Fleischman carded a 53.

Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results

Madi Lambert 46, Claire Ernst 49, Ella Zierott 58, Jacie Fleischman 53, Isabelle Halferty 59. Team score 206.

Palmyra Varsity Results

Kylee Kment 44, Kailyn McMann 43, Nima Faunce 62, Alizae Martinez 65. Team score 214.

Elmwood-Murdock Junior Varsity Results

Rose Offner 49, Elly West 66

