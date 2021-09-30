Knights pocket scores at Elmwood-Murdock Invite

MURDOCK – Elmwood-Murdock golfers secured sunny outcomes Monday with their performances on their home course.
The Knights hosted athletes from eight schools in the Elmwood-Murdock Invite. Golfers made two trips around the nine-hole course during the morning and afternoon. They competed for individual and team prizes at the tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock head coach Curt Backemeyer said he was happy with the low scores the Knights fired during the day. E-M finished sixth in team standings with a total of 435.
Madi Lambert, Ella Zierott and Rose Offner posted career-best nine-hole scores on the Grandpa’s Woods layout. Lambert delivered a 48 on the back nine and Zierott produced a 51 on the front nine. Offner carded a 52 during her first nine holes.
Lambert led Elmwood-Murdock with an 18-hole total of 99. Zierott collected a 104, Ernst fired a 113, Fleischman tallied a 119 and West posted a 136.
Lincoln Lutheran’s Rachael Volin earned medalist honors with a 75. She finished ten strokes ahead of runner-up Sharlan Skrupa of Elkhorn North.
Team Results
Lincoln Lutheran 349, Elkhorn North JV 368, Elkhorn South JV 372, Ashland-Greenwood 374, Bennington JV 402, Elmwood-Murdock 435, Palmyra 451, Cedar Bluffs/Mead 482, Arlington, Elmwood-Murdock JV no team scores
Top 10 Results
1) Rachael Volin (LLHS) 40-35 75, 2) Sharlan Skrupa (EKN) 45-40 85, 3) Kenna Jordan (EKS) 42-44 86, 4) Lila Marzouk (AGHS) 43-46 89, 5) Bre Blaire (LLHS) 49-41 90, 6) Trinity Lappe (LLHS) 45-45 90, 7) Hannah Nosal (EKN) 48-43 91, 8) Zoey Thomalla (EKS) 50-42 92, 9) Ellie Whitehead (AGHS) 45-48 93, 10) Airalon Chatters (EKS) 56-38 94
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results
Madi Lambert 51-48 99, Claire Ernst 58-55 113, Ella Zierott 51-53 104, Jacie Fleischman 57-62 119, Elly West 62-74 136
Elmwood-Murdock JV Results
Isabelle Halferty 57-53 110, Rose Offner 52-58 110
Elmwood-Murdock 206, Palmyra 214
The Knights continued their progress on Tuesday during a home dual with Palmyra. Elmwood-Murdock edged the Panthers 206-214.
Lambert, Ernst, Fleischman and Offner all posted career-best nine-hole scores at Grandpa’s Woods. Lambert fired a 46, Ernst and Offner each delivered rounds of 49 and Fleischman carded a 53.
Elmwood-Murdock Varsity Results