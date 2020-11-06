KSU grad student from Murdock wins teaching award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A Kansas State University graduate student from Murdock has been honored for teaching excellence.
Seton Bachle, a doctoral candidate in biology, is one of two graduate students to have recently received the GSC Award for Graduate Student Teaching Excellence, sponsored by the university's Graduate Student Council.
The award recognizes graduate teaching assistants who have excelled in classroom teaching, plus it promotes the contributions graduate students make to the scholarship of the university.
Bachle said he believes that teaching, mentorship and research are inherently linked.
"The time and energy that has shaped my research as a doctoral student drives the student-focused and inquiry-based active learning I promote in the classroom," he said. "In order to provide a meaningful learning experience for students, I aim to encourage curiosity in biological sciences, but also foster other general lifelong skills giving students the ability to transfer the skills learned in my classroom to a possibly unrelated field of study or career."
Bachle said his goal is to create a student-focused lab and classroom environment that promotes respectful and inquisitive well-rounded students ready to take on the world.
It's important to him to refine his skills and become a more effective teacher because it's his passion and responsibility, Bachle said.
"I consider the work an homage to the incredible mentors who have shaped my life and education," Bachle said. "While I'm appreciative of this award, I look forward to improving my efficacy by learning new techniques to further my career."
The master's graduate teaching assistant award winner is Ngainunmawi "Mawi" Sonna, a master's student in English from Kansas City, Kan.
Sonna and Bachle will represent the university for the Midwestern Association of Graduate Schools, or MAGS, Excellence in Teaching Award with a winner selected at both the master's and the doctoral levels. Since this teaching award was established in 2011, Kansas State has had six winners, the most from any university.
The two grad students have also each received a $500 scholarship, plus their names and departments have been engraved on a perpetual plaque to be displayed in their departments until the next awards are given.
"Mawi and Seton are outstanding examples of the quality of teaching and mentoring that our graduate teaching assistants provide K-State undergraduates and contribute to the successful completion of their degrees," said Carol Shanklin, dean of the Graduate School. "Our GTAs contribute to enhancing the undergraduate experience while gaining valuable experiences that will increase their competitiveness for future positions. The skills they gain will be invaluable throughout their career.”
