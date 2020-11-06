KSU grad student from Murdock wins teaching award

"I consider the work an homage to the incredible mentors who have shaped my life and education," Bachle said. "While I'm appreciative of this award, I look forward to improving my efficacy by learning new techniques to further my career."

The master's graduate teaching assistant award winner is Ngainunmawi "Mawi" Sonna, a master's student in English from Kansas City, Kan.

Sonna and Bachle will represent the university for the Midwestern Association of Graduate Schools, or MAGS, Excellence in Teaching Award with a winner selected at both the master's and the doctoral levels. Since this teaching award was established in 2011, Kansas State has had six winners, the most from any university.

The two grad students have also each received a $500 scholarship, plus their names and departments have been engraved on a perpetual plaque to be displayed in their departments until the next awards are given.

"Mawi and Seton are outstanding examples of the quality of teaching and mentoring that our graduate teaching assistants provide K-State undergraduates and contribute to the successful completion of their degrees," said Carol Shanklin, dean of the Graduate School. "Our GTAs contribute to enhancing the undergraduate experience while gaining valuable experiences that will increase their competitiveness for future positions. The skills they gain will be invaluable throughout their career.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.