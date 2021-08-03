Kubat HealthCare acquires Louisville's Blake's Pharmacy

LOUISVILLE - Kubat HealthCare in Omaha has acquired Blake’s Pharmacy, 213 Main St. in Louisville, the company’s CEO announced this week.
"We are excited to partner with Blake’s Pharmacy,” said Jim Rich.
Kubat HealthCare is a leading health care service provider, he said.
“Our 85-plus years of experience and expertise allows us to provide local healthcare options to Louisville and the surrounding communities. It’s our mission to improve the well-being of our patients by providing exceptional access to care delivered with compassionate service.”
Purchased by Kitran Geise in 2006, Blake’s Pharmacy, a Kubat HealthCare partner, will continue to offer a full-service pharmacy out of the same location in Louisville during the same operating hours. Patients can still receive their vaccines, pick up their diabetic supplies, or shop in the retail section of the store, according to the announcement.
“I am super happy to stay on Main Street,” said Geise, whose new title will be pharmacist in charge.
“You’ll still see the same friendly faces when you come in, and we will still accept the same insurance plans that we have in the past,” she said. “Our partnership with Kubat HealthCare will only strengthen our service lines and provide the administrative support that we’ve never had before.”
Being part of the Kubat HealthCare family, patients will now have more options and access to respiratory care, specialized compounding, infusion and home medical equipment through their other locations in Nebraska, the announcement said.
“Kitran and the wonderful team from Blake’s Pharmacy will be an awesome addition to Kubat,” said Tony Schmid, pharmacy director of Kubat HealthCare, “Maintaining access to pharmacies in communities like Louisville is critical to the health and wellbeing of its residents.”
All employees will remain at Blake’s Pharmacy, according to the announcement.
The building will not be renovated. A new sign will eventually be hung up to reflect the new partnership name of Blake's Pharmacy, a Kubat HealthCare Partner.