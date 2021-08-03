Kubat HealthCare acquires Louisville's Blake's Pharmacy

LOUISVILLE - Kubat HealthCare in Omaha has acquired Blake’s Pharmacy, 213 Main St. in Louisville, the company’s CEO announced this week.

"We are excited to partner with Blake’s Pharmacy,” said Jim Rich.

Kubat HealthCare is a leading health care service provider, he said.

“Our 85-plus years of experience and expertise allows us to provide local healthcare options to Louisville and the surrounding communities. It’s our mission to improve the well-being of our patients by providing exceptional access to care delivered with compassionate service.”

Purchased by Kitran Geise in 2006, Blake’s Pharmacy, a Kubat HealthCare partner, will continue to offer a full-service pharmacy out of the same location in Louisville during the same operating hours. Patients can still receive their vaccines, pick up their diabetic supplies, or shop in the retail section of the store, according to the announcement.

“I am super happy to stay on Main Street,” said Geise, whose new title will be pharmacist in charge.