Lambert: "Serious situation" now with COVID-19

PAPILLION – The risk of catching COVID-19 has now increased in Cass County to where it’s nearing the high-risk range, according to the latest information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

And, the statistics bear that out.

As of Monday evening, there have been 6,744 tests taken from the start of the pandemic, an increase of nearly 500 from the previous week. There were 465 positive cases recorded as of Monday, compared to 382 the previous week, with 353 recoveries, compared to 318 the week before. There have been no newly-recorded deaths, fortunately.

Nevertheless, Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said on Tuesday he is more concerned now than ever.

“It’s a serious situation,” he said. “I talked to Sarah Schram (health department director) and she is quite concerned. People are letting up. As far as health directives, we need to get back in the mode.”

At Monday’s meeting of the city council, Lambert said that of all the cases confirmed in Plattsmouth over the past eight or nine months, 20 percent of them have come in the last two weeks.

Lambert said that while he hopes residents continue to patronize local eateries, they should consider take-out orders, instead of dine-in service.