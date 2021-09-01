Lambert to seek another term as Plattsmouth mayor

PLATTSMOUTH – Paul Lambert has announced his intention of seeking a third consecutive term as Plattsmouth’s mayor.

In a statement to the residents, Lambert said, “I believe in the future of Plattsmouth. We have seen great economic growth and job creation in the time I have served you as mayor. I will continue to work to keep government as efficient as possible saving your tax dollars.

“Plattsmouth has an opportunity to take advantage of nearly $100 million in federal aid to improve our water and wastewater systems. I have the experience and the team to accomplish this for our community,” he said.

Lambert has been serving this area since 1999, first as a city council member, then later as mayor.

In 2010, he was appointed to fill the District 2 seat (which includes all of Cass County) in the Nebraska Legislature.

Lambert ran for mayor again in 2014 and won, then was unopposed in winning re-election in 2018.

The next mayoral election is in 2022 with a primary in May and the general election in November.

His goal is to make government as small as possible, but “still serve the citizens,” he said.

