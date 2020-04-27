Lamkins secures post as FBLA state treasurer

Candidates also had to pass a state officer screening test. The exam required students to showcase their knowledge about FBLA and parliamentary procedure items on both statewide and national levels. They had to receive a minimum score of 70 percent to pass the test.

Students who campaigned in previous years did so at the State Leadership Conference, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans this spring. Candidates had to post their campaign speeches and materials online by April 4. Local chapter delegates cast their online votes from April 10-13, and additional rounds of voting took place April 14-16. The state officer team was announced online on April 17.

Lamkins said he had three main goals for his campaign. He ran on a platform of connecting, serving and educating.

“I want FBLA chapters across Nebraska to have more opportunities to connect and work together with one another,” Lamkins said. “I want to stress the importance of community service and the impact it can have on a community. I also want to create more opportunities for Nebraska FBLA to educate students, parents and teachers on financial literacy and business education.”