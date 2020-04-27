Lamkins secures post as FBLA state treasurer

WEEPING WATER – Trey Lamkins has been a valuable leader in many activities during his time at Weeping Water High School.
He will have a chance to make those positive qualities shine on a statewide stage during the 2020-21 school year.
Lamkins learned April 17 that he had been elected state treasurer for the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) organization. The WWHS junior won a statewide election for the position against multiple other candidates.
“I was ecstatic when I found out I was elected,” Lamkins said. “I haven’t done anything to this extent before and the feeling I had when we found out was something I will always remember. I had worked very hard to get this opportunity and it had finally paid off!”
The Nebraska FBLA state officer team consists of six positions: president, vice president, secretary, treasurer, reporter and parliamentarian. All candidates running for state office must have at least one full academic year remaining in their high school career and must live in Nebraska. They must also have attended at least one Nebraska FBLA Fall Leadership Conference.
Candidates for FBLA state leadership positions sent their initial application materials to the Nebraska FBLA Board of Directors in January, and they traveled to Lincoln on Feb. 8 to take part in a screening day. They interviewed with board members, completed an application form and attended a presentation given by current state officers.
Candidates also had to pass a state officer screening test. The exam required students to showcase their knowledge about FBLA and parliamentary procedure items on both statewide and national levels. They had to receive a minimum score of 70 percent to pass the test.
Students who campaigned in previous years did so at the State Leadership Conference, but the coronavirus pandemic changed those plans this spring. Candidates had to post their campaign speeches and materials online by April 4. Local chapter delegates cast their online votes from April 10-13, and additional rounds of voting took place April 14-16. The state officer team was announced online on April 17.
Lamkins said he had three main goals for his campaign. He ran on a platform of connecting, serving and educating.
“I want FBLA chapters across Nebraska to have more opportunities to connect and work together with one another,” Lamkins said. “I want to stress the importance of community service and the impact it can have on a community. I also want to create more opportunities for Nebraska FBLA to educate students, parents and teachers on financial literacy and business education.”
Lamkins said he was grateful for the help he received from fellow Cass County residents during the campaign. Weeping Water staff and students participated in a mock interview to help him prepare for the election, and they proofread many e-mails, speeches and other types of election materials. They also drove him to Lincoln for the screening day.
“The amount of support I received from my community, businesses, peers, family and teachers was incomparable,” Lamkins said. “I had many members of Cass County donate to support me on this journey. The teachers and staff of WWPS helped me in many ways throughout this process.”
Official duties of the state treasurer position include promoting fund-raising activities, encouraging local chapters to meet membership goals, sending notices to chapters that have not submitted their required dues and promoting projects developed by the national association.
All state officers serve as official spokespersons for the state association at local, state and national conferences. They present workshops at the Fall Leadership Conference, lead Nebraska delegation meetings at national events and conduct general sessions at the State Leadership Conference. They often spend up to ten hours each week writing articles, developing workshops and speaking with fellow officers.
Lamkins said he has gained a great deal from his involvement with Weeping Water’s FBLA chapter over the past several years. He said he was looking forward to adding to that positive memory bank as state treasurer.
“What I have enjoyed most about being in Weeping Water’s FBLA chapter is the connections I have made,” Lamkins said. “This organization has helped me connect with people not just from across Nebraska but across the world. I’ve had the opportunity to attend multiple conferences on the state and national level, and at these conferences I have met some of my best friends and many of the future business leaders of the world.
“I have also been able to gain leadership, organizational and communication skills through FBLA. I highly recommend being a part of this organization to current and future high schoolers.”
