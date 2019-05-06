PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man will have to pay at least $50,000 to be released from jail as the result of a court hearing Monday morning.
Harley D. Pyron, 40, appeared in Cass County District Court on a motion to revoke bond. Pyron had been in a pre-trial release program after he allegedly drove stolen all-terrain vehicles in Schilling Wildlife Management Area in August 2018. Charges of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine are currently pending in court.
Authorities made a motion to revoke his pre-trial release in April after they learned he was involved in an alleged criminal incident. A Plattsmouth police officer saw Pyron at a local gas station April 24 and attempted to arrest him on a warrant.
Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde told the court Pyron had allegedly been driving a stolen car and was pumping gas into it when the officer saw him. Sunde said Pyron gave the officer a fake name and had a loaded sawed-off shotgun in the front seat of the car. He then tried to escape the scene in the vehicle.
Sunde said Pyron allegedly crashed the car into a culvert and tried to run away from the officer. The officer used a taser to apprehend him. Pyron has been incarcerated since his arrest. He is currently being charged with eight felony counts.
Sunde asked the court to issue a bond of $1 million, 10 percent. He felt Pyron was dangerous to public safety and said a large bond amount was warranted in the case.
Judge Michael Smith set Pyron’s bond at $500,000, 10 percent. Pyron is scheduled to appear in Cass County Court May 28 for a hearing on the latest charges.