Large crowd attends Cass County Fair parade

WEEPING WATER – Residents from all corners of Cass County came together Saturday night for one of the biggest events on the county fair’s calendar.

Hundreds of people gathered at the fairgrounds for the Cass County Fair Grand Parade. Marching bands, 4-H groups, emergency vehicles, politicians and community organizations traveled around the parade route for the large celebration.

People began setting up chairs along the fairgrounds route more than two hours before the 6 p.m. event. Many people found shady spots near the Open Air Auditorium, and others took advantage of wooden bleachers that were placed along the first half of the parade route.

Fire and rescue vehicles from many Cass County departments filled the first 15 minutes of the parade. Many emergency crew members handed out candy to children as they walked alongside the main vehicles. All vehicles traveled slowly along the pathway to ensure children did not get hurt.

Marching bands from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water played music for the crowd. Cheer and dance teams from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water also took part in the parade. Several cheer sections marched with their respective bands, and others rode separately in vehicles later in the parade.

Many 4-H youth groups rode in floats. Members of Cass County Clovers, Nehawka Swine, Bridle and Saddle, Fairland Giants and Triple B waved to the crowd as they passed by.

Many people cheered for Plattsmouth American Legion baseball players as they rode a float in the parade. The Blue Devils finished in second place in the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. The Senior Legion team captured the Southeast Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament championship.

Cass County Fair Queen Contest participants Josie Cave, Sela Rikli, Sophia Vercellino and Jenna Muntz appeared in the parade. They beamed as they shared smiles with people on both sides of their vehicles.

Cave was crowned Miss Cass County Queen and Rikli was selected as Miss Cass County Princess earlier in the week. Vercellino appeared as Miss Plattsmouth and Muntz smiled to others as Miss Louisville.

The parade took place on the final night of the Cass County Fair. Thousands of people came to the fairgrounds during the week for livestock contests, entertainment shows, agricultural exhibits and many other activities.