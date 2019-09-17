PLATTSMOUTH – There was tree climbing, lumberjack games, tours of the beautiful grounds and much more at Friday’s Family Fun Night at Horning State Farm, sponsored by the Nebraska Forest Service.
And, did they ever come out to enjoy the great outdoors!
Officials felt maybe 400 or so might attend, but by early evening the crowd swelled to 680 with several hours of activities to go.
“We tend to have something every year and we try to see what works best, what brings in the crowd,” said Laurie Stepanek, a forest health specialist.
This state farm is only a few miles south of Plattsmouth on Horning Road and is usually closed to the public except for special occasions like this one.
“It’s an event for people to tap into our properties, for people to explore,” said Graham Herbst, a state forester.
For many, it was a new experience and a fun one at that.
“This is our first time here,” said Plattsmouth’s Brian Adkins, who came with his wife and their two children. “The kids are having a great time.”
Among the more popular events was tree climbing with ropes for the kids.
This is nothing new for Evelyn Shepherd-Herbst who has been doing it for years. She’s 7 years old.
“I’ve been doing this since I was 5 and I started swinging at 3,” Evelyn said. “It came easy.”
She climbed an estimated 25 feet as her proud parents looked on.
“It’s harder than it looks,” her mother, Sarah Shepherd, said. “It takes a lot of upper body strength.”
You have free articles remaining.
Kids are really getting into this type of activity, according to Graham Herbst, recalling how an Earth Day tree climbing event sponsored by the forest service attracted 150 kids.
And, any fear they may have from the heights seems to go away quickly, he added.
“The kids take ownership and get really excited,” Herbst said. “It’s fun seeing them break that mental barrier and get over the fear.”
It’s also a great way for the kids to get up close and almost touch the birds and other animals that might be living in the trees, instead of just looking at them from the ground, he added.
Another popular event Friday was cutting large tree logs with saws, not the more modern power saws, but the push and pull models powered by the arms and elbows.
The interest in using these two-man crosscut saws isn’t as sharp anymore, except for demonstrations in competitive events, according to forest service official Steve Karloff.
“You don’t see people buying them anymore,” he said. “I can’t find people who sharpen them.”
Karloff provided tips to those who gave it a try with that kind of saw. Always keep the saw straight and always pull the saw back to cut the wood, never push it toward the other person, Karloff advised them.
There were also lumberjack games for the crowd to participate in or watch, trolley tours of the property, face painting and insect collecting for the kids, even a moonlight hike through the woods.
Those attending included Jeff and Amy Grewe and their children of Omaha.
“It’s a lot more fun than I thought,” said Jeff, right after taking part in the lumberjack games.
“This is a great event for the forest service,” Amy said.