Large crowd enjoys return of salad lunch

PLATTSMOUTH – COVID-19 certainly put a sour taste in daily living over the past two years.

So it was quite a treat when a longtime social event returned last week at the Church of the Holy Spirit.

Approximately 125 people enjoyed the Spring Salad Luncheon, sponsored by the Parish Council of Catholic Women (PCCW).

The event was held in the adjacent St. John the Baptist School gymnasium.

The last time this luncheon was served was 2019, according to Patty Lambert.

“We weren’t able to have the last two years because of COVID-19,” she said, adding that this event has been going on for decades.

Last Thursday’s lunch crowd enjoyed turkey salad, taco salad, potato salad, egg salad and many others, as well as home baked muffins and desserts.

“I’m always excited for these salad lunches,” said Carol Tilson. “I like it.”

The event was particularly relaxing for the teachers at St. John’s, coming one day after the end of the school calendar year.

“All the teachers are here and it’s more relaxed for them,” said Fr. Val Bartek. “It’s the first free day since school began and it’s very nice for them.”

The event raises money for the PCCW to purchase needed items for the church, Lambert said.

She also praised local businessman Roger Schmidt for donating money to help fill the needs during the last two years.

Also in the crowd were Terry and Mary Little.

“We always looked forward to this,” Terry said. “The lunch was delicious.”

