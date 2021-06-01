Larger, younger crowd attends local Memorial Day event

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth residents on Monday once again took some time off from their normal routines to honor those who paid the ultimate price so that others can freely enjoy their daily way of life.

And, the crowd at a ceremony in Oak Hill Cemetery seemed to be both bigger and younger, one veteran observed.

“I’m happy to see that,” said Pat Dugan, local American Legion commander.

The ceremonies began at the Memorial Wall of fallen Cass County war veterans in downtown Plattsmouth that featured a combined color guard of American Legion and Veterans of Foreign War veterans, wreath laying at the wall and a prayer for the fallen.

Similar ceremonies took place at Oak Hill at Grand Army of the Republic section and at VFW section.

The day concluded at the American Legion section where dozens gathered, including numerous families with small children, to see wreaths laid at a special marker honoring fallen veterans from past wars, as well as hearing the playing of Taps.

War is often unpopular for many, said Dugan, the featured speaker, who quoted a famous line from Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman – “War is Hell.”