Larson's career receives national acclaim, it began in Louisville

NEBRASKA CITY – The automotive career of Harry Larson has gained national acclaim as the Nebraska City auto dealer is among a chosen few in the running for a national Dealer of the Year award.

And, it all began as a teenager in Louisville.

“I started right after high school,” said Larson, now 74.

Following his graduation from Louisville High School in 1964, Larson went to work at the local Berner Chevrolet dealership as a lube technician. After serving two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, Larson returned home and rose to service manager at the dealership.

“I worked there in 1977,” he said.

Eventually, Larson moved to other dealerships in the Omaha and Bellevue area continuing to gain knowledge and experience in that field until finally he opened his own dealership, Larson Motors, Inc., in Nebraska City.

Recently, TIME in partnership with Ally Financial, named Larson to a select group of 40 dealer nominees from among 16,000 nationwide to vie for the honor of the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year. Ceremonies will take place during the 104th annual National Automotive Dealers Association Show to be held virtually this year on February 9 through 11.