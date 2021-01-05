Larson's career receives national acclaim, it began in Louisville

NEBRASKA CITY – The automotive career of Harry Larson has gained national acclaim as the Nebraska City auto dealer is among a chosen few in the running for a national Dealer of the Year award.
And, it all began as a teenager in Louisville.
“I started right after high school,” said Larson, now 74.
Following his graduation from Louisville High School in 1964, Larson went to work at the local Berner Chevrolet dealership as a lube technician. After serving two years in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, Larson returned home and rose to service manager at the dealership.
“I worked there in 1977,” he said.
Eventually, Larson moved to other dealerships in the Omaha and Bellevue area continuing to gain knowledge and experience in that field until finally he opened his own dealership, Larson Motors, Inc., in Nebraska City.
Recently, TIME in partnership with Ally Financial, named Larson to a select group of 40 dealer nominees from among 16,000 nationwide to vie for the honor of the 2021 TIME Dealer of the Year. Ceremonies will take place during the 104th annual National Automotive Dealers Association Show to be held virtually this year on February 9 through 11.
“It’s quite an honor,” Larson said. “That’s not something that happens to everybody. That was quite unexpected, a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.”
The award is considered one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly-coveted honors. And, the recipients are among the nation’s most successful auto dealers, who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.
A committed member of his industry, Larson has served as district director for the Nebraska New Car and Truck Association since 1999.
Since 1980, Larson has been a board member for the Nebraska City Area Economic Development Corporation, which has been vital in bringing new businesses to the area and providing opportunities for future entrepreneurs, Larson said.
He has also served on the Nebraska City Dock Board, and is a member of that community’s Chamber of Commerce, as well as a financial supporter of many local projects.
In a statement through his office, Doug Timmerman, president of auto finance for Ally Financial, said, “The TIME Dealer of the Year award celebrates the country’s top dealers who understand that their businesses thrive when they give back and help their communities grow.”
Larson is the dealer principal and president of Larson Motors, Inc. in Nebraska City, though he is retired now from daily business affairs.
He was chosen to represent the Nebraska New Car and Truck Dealers Association at the national competition.
Larson credits hard work, and most of all, a tremendous group of people past and present, including his family for his success.
In its 10th year as an exclusive sponsor, Ally Financial recognizes dealer nominees and their community efforts by contributing $1,000 to each nominee’s charity of choice.
Larson’s choice is the Nebraska City Memorial Building, an old veterans building undergoing renovation.
There might be more down the road as the three finalists will each receive $5,000 to their charities with the winner receiving $10,000.
Though he has spent most of his adult life in Nebraska City, Larson certainly hasn’t forgotten where he came from. In fact, many people in Louisville do business with his firm, he said.
“I have a lot of friends in Louisville. At one time, I knew everyone there.”