Last Brown Bag program focuses on Elmwood's Aldrich home

Bess Streeter Aldrich home photo

Kurk Shrader, executive director of the Bess Streeter Aldrich Foundation, will speak at Cass County Historical Society Museum on Tuesday, May 24. He will deliver a presentation about the historic Bess Streeter Aldrich home in downtown Elmwood. The event will begin at noon.

 File Photo / The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – The last Brown Bag program of the spring season at the Cass County Historical Society Museum will be next Tuesday, May 24, at noon.

“The Elms: One Hundred Years Strong” will be the featured topic and presented by Kurk Shrader.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Bess Streeter Aldrich home in Elmwood and the Aldrich Foundation, in preparation for the celebration, is providing commemorative items and exhibits, as well as sponsoring special activities.

The Brown Bag program is always free and open to the public. Refreshments will not be served, but those attending are welcome to bring their lunches.

The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

