Last Brown Bag program focuses on Elmwood's Aldrich home

PLATTSMOUTH – The last Brown Bag program of the spring season at the Cass County Historical Society Museum will be next Tuesday, May 24, at noon.

“The Elms: One Hundred Years Strong” will be the featured topic and presented by Kurk Shrader.

This year is the 100th anniversary of the Bess Streeter Aldrich home in Elmwood and the Aldrich Foundation, in preparation for the celebration, is providing commemorative items and exhibits, as well as sponsoring special activities.

The Brown Bag program is always free and open to the public. Refreshments will not be served, but those attending are welcome to bring their lunches.

The museum is located at 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.

For additional information, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

