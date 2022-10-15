Late Skutt touchdown beats Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Omaha Skutt’s Anthony Heithoff ran 60 yards for a touchdown with less than 20 seconds left in regulation to give the visiting Skyhawks a 21-14 victory over Plattsmouth on Friday.

It was the final home game of the season for the Blue Devils who put on a “tremendous effort” against the favored Skyhawks, Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said afterwards.

“Our guys are as tough as nails,” Larsen said. “I’m proud of their effort. I never question their effort.”

The Blue Devils scored first by marching 80 yards following the opening kickoff, but Skutt later tied things up with a pass interception for a touchdown.

There would be no more scoring in the first half, though Skutt did try a 40-yard field goal that fell short as the half ended.

Skutt took a 14-7 lead with less than four minutes gone in the third, but Plattsmouth responded with a long touchdown pass several minutes later to make the game even again.

Plattsmouth’s Gage Olsen intercepted a pass in the Blue Devil end zone late in the third to stop a Skyhawk drive.

The visitors, however, continued to put pressure on the Blue Devil defense as the fourth quarter rolled on. With slightly more than three minutes remaining, Plattsmouth had one last chance to pull off the upset, starting at its own 25-yard line. However, Blue Devils could not move the ball down the field and were forced to punt, setting up the last-second play by the visitors.

Plattsmouth’s record fell to 3-5.