Latest COVID-19 numbers "very scary," Lambert said

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County is nearing two unwanted milestones involving COVID-19.

According to the latest figures from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, the number of people who have been tested for the virus has climbed to 6,970, just 30 below the 7,000 mark.

The number of positive cases now totals 488, just 12 from the 500 mark.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert described the situation as “very scary.”

“I’m concerned by the way the numbers are going,” he said on Tuesday. “The percentage of positive cases is way too high. We’re in a bad situation. It’s very scary.”

Lambert also believes it is not a good idea to be out in large groups. The mayors of other communities in Sarpy and Cass counties have canceled all of their city-sponsored events for the time being, he said. The City of Plattsmouth has no such events planned, and if any were scheduled, they would be canceled, he said.

Friday’s Halloween on Main Street and the Victorian Christmas on Main, set for Dec. 5, are sponsored by the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association.

Of those 488 cases, there have been 414 recoveries with the death total remaining at two.