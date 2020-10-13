Latest COVID numbers concern Plattsmouth mayor

PAPILLION – The number of COVID-19 tests taken in Cass County since this pandemic began has now gone over the 6,000 mark.
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 6,278 tests have been taken with 382 determined to be positive cases, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. There have been 318 recoveries and two deaths.
Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert believes there’s an uptick in the spread of this virus.
“We’re back to almost the point to where we peaked before,” he said. “I have a high level of concern from the numbers I’ve seen.”
Lambert said he fears that residents are getting “fatigued” about following preventive measures, but it’s necessary for everyone to continue doing.
“We’re not over it, yet,” he said.
Lambert also expressed concerns about Halloween gatherings, though the health department has released its recommendations for celebrating Halloween in a safe new way.
Their recommendations include:
- Wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth under the costume mask.
- Wash hands.
- Maintain at least six-foot distancing from others. If sick, stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats or participate in Halloween activities.
* Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, should consider not participating in activities.
Trick-or-Treating:
- Keep groups to eight or less and maintain social distancing.
- Use hand sanitizer while out and wash hands when returning home.
- Don’t eat candy while trick-or-treating. Handing Out Treats:
- Wash hands before touching treats.
- If possible, put treats in prepackaged bags.
- Don’t allow children to reach into the treat bowl.
- Be creative with physical distancing. Stay on the porch and line up treat bags or use plastic or cardboard pipe to make a six-foot-long chute.
- Use tape or chalk to mark six-foot lines on sidewalks in front of homes and leading to doorsteps.
Trunk-or-Treat Events:
- Masks should be required for these events.
- Consider a drive through-style event.
- Consider a timed and ticketed event that promotes correct distancing.
- Don’t eat candy during the event.
- Use hand sanitizer and wash hands when returning home.
Neighborhood Halloween Celebrations:
- Toss candy from six feet away to children who remain on the sidewalks.
- Set up curbside/drive through treat pickup sites.
- Try a reverse trick-or-treat that lets children stand in front of their houses as treat bags are distributed to them.
- Keep gatherings outdoors and limit participation to eight guests or less.
Pumpkin Patches:
- Wear a mask.
- Sanitize hands before and after touching pumpkins.
- Skip the hayrack rides especially with strangers.
- Avoid screamers or keep your distance even more.
- If it becomes too crowded, visit at a different time.
Haunted Houses:
- This is extra risky with screaming and being indoors. Wear a mask at all times.
- Keep six-foot distance, even while waiting in line.
