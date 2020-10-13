Latest COVID numbers concern Plattsmouth mayor

PAPILLION – The number of COVID-19 tests taken in Cass County since this pandemic began has now gone over the 6,000 mark.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 6,278 tests have been taken with 382 determined to be positive cases, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department. There have been 318 recoveries and two deaths.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert believes there’s an uptick in the spread of this virus.

“We’re back to almost the point to where we peaked before,” he said. “I have a high level of concern from the numbers I’ve seen.”

Lambert said he fears that residents are getting “fatigued” about following preventive measures, but it’s necessary for everyone to continue doing.

“We’re not over it, yet,” he said.

Lambert also expressed concerns about Halloween gatherings, though the health department has released its recommendations for celebrating Halloween in a safe new way.

Their recommendations include: