Latest COVID numbers show decrease, official said

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – There’s encouraging news in this area on the most recent numbers concerning COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

“Over the last couple of days the number of reported cases have gone down a little bit,” said Jenny Steventon, assistant health director. “I’m hopeful it will stay that way.”

This comes after three weeks of “stable” numbers, she added.

Like in previous weeks, the two counties as of Tuesday remain in the moderate risk category for catching the virus, as opposed to the high and severe categories, according to the department’s website.

According to the department’s latest figures, 4,541 people in Cass County have been tested for the virus with 218 tests coming back positive. There have been 159 recoveries and two deaths.

In Sarpy County, the latest figures show 33,164 tests taken with 2,715 reported as positive. There have been 2,270 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Despite the recent encouraging figures, Steventon urged everyone to continue practicing safe health measures to reduce the risk of catching or spreading the virus.