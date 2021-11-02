Learn about local businesses at Nov. 10 event

PLATTSMOUTH – Want to know more about businesses in Plattsmouth?

The Plattsmouth Chamber of Commerce is hosting an admission-free Community Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the Plattsmouth Community Center.

More than 20 businesses are scheduled to be on hand, said Cindy Cruse, chamber executive director.

“It’s a chance to see what businesses have to offer,” she said.

The participating businesses will set up booths and showcase themselves, Cruse said.

“There will be free snacks and drinks and people will be able to bid on some great silent auction items and lots of giveaways, etc.,” Cruse said.

