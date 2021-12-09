Lee rejects purchase offer from Alden

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Lee Enterprises, Inc., which owns the Plattsmouth Journal and other area newspapers, including the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star, on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors unanimously rejected an unsolicited, nonbinding proposal received from Alden Global Capital in late November to purchase the company.

In a company press release, Lee’s board, after careful consideration with its financial and legal advisors, determined that Alden’s proposal grossly undervalued Lee and wasn’t in the best interests of the company and its shareholders.

“The Alden proposal grossly undervalues Lee and fails to recognize the strength of our business today, as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media, and our compelling future prospects,” said Lee Chairman Mary Junck. “We remain confident in our ability to create significant value as an independent company and are focused on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, detailed earlier this year. We have demonstrated accelerating momentum across our platforms as we execute our plan.”

Junck added, “The core of Lee’s strength and competitive advantage is steadfast commitment to high-quality local news that is deeply valued in the communities we serve. With a nimble, digital-first mindset, we are leveraging our brands and attractive market position, solid balance sheet, established digital infrastructure and digital marketing expertise, and talented team to drive recurring revenue growth and strong cash flow performance. Our digital transformation is well underway with strong momentum, as shown in our fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results reported today.”

In a separate press release also issued on Thursday, Lee reported strong fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results with continued operating revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth driven by 37 percent growth in digital revenue, 65 percent growth in digital-only subscriptions and 71 percent growth in revenues from Amplified, Lee’s full-service digital marketing agency. The company also continued to strengthen its balance sheet through responsible cost management and debt repayment.

J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Lane & Waterman LLP are acting as legal advisors to Lee.

