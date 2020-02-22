Leget, Harvey sing noteworthy national anthem

OMAHA – Kira Leget and Kayla Harvey received hugs from both Plattsmouth High School music teachers before their performance of the national anthem Friday morning.

The PHS seniors then symbolically hugged the crowd with a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at CHI Health Center Omaha.

Leget and Harvey sang the national anthem in front of thousands of people at the state wrestling tournament. Fans, athletes and officials gathered in the Omaha arena for a morning session of wrestling featuring teams from Classes B and C.

The two Blue Devils learned earlier this school year that they had been selected to sing at the state wrestling tournament. Leget said in January that the two friends were excited about the opportunity to perform on one of the state’s biggest stages.

“When we filled out the audition form we marked several choices, but we wanted to put a really big ‘x’ next to state wrestling because that was something we were both hoping for,” Leget said. “It was awesome when we found out we would be able to get to sing there.”