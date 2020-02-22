Leget, Harvey sing noteworthy national anthem

OMAHA – Kira Leget and Kayla Harvey received hugs from both Plattsmouth High School music teachers before their performance of the national anthem Friday morning.
The PHS seniors then symbolically hugged the crowd with a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at CHI Health Center Omaha.
Leget and Harvey sang the national anthem in front of thousands of people at the state wrestling tournament. Fans, athletes and officials gathered in the Omaha arena for a morning session of wrestling featuring teams from Classes B and C.
The two Blue Devils learned earlier this school year that they had been selected to sing at the state wrestling tournament. Leget said in January that the two friends were excited about the opportunity to perform on one of the state’s biggest stages.
“When we filled out the audition form we marked several choices, but we wanted to put a really big ‘x’ next to state wrestling because that was something we were both hoping for,” Leget said. “It was awesome when we found out we would be able to get to sing there.”
Students from across Nebraska submitted taped auditions to the Nebraska School Activities Association this past fall. They could try out for the honor either as soloists or as groups with two to eight members. All vocalists had to complete their version of the national anthem without accompaniment by piano or any other instrument.
Leget and Harvey arrived on the floor of the arena at 9:15 a.m. with PHS Vocal Music Instructor Chris Work and PHS Instrumental Music Instructor Tina Harvey. They looked around at the large crowd filing into the facility and then spotted many Plattsmouth residents who were there to support them.
The seniors smiled and waved to their classmates before the public address announcer introduced them to the audience. They walked to a spot in between two mats and shared a microphone for the song. The crowd gave them a loud ovation after they finished the final notes.