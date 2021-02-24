Lenten fish fry returns to St. John School

PLATTSMOUTH – The Lenten Fish Fry is back at St. John School.
The weekly event is being held each Friday evening between now and March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.
However, it’s take out only, no dining in.
Pollock, carp and shrimp are being served.
The school is located at 500 S. 18th St.
Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.
