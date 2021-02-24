 Skip to main content
Lenten fish fry returns to St. John School
Lenten fish fry returns to St. John School

PLATTSMOUTH – The Lenten Fish Fry is back at St. John School.

The weekly event is being held each Friday evening between now and March 26 from 5 to 7 p.m.

However, it’s take out only, no dining in.

Pollock, carp and shrimp are being served.

The school is located at 500 S. 18th St.

Please wear a mask and observe social distancing.

