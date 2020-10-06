Let there be light on the American flag

PLATTSMOUTH – Let there be lights on the Stars and Stripes.

Local veteran’s organizations have done just that recently with the installation of solar-powered lights to shine on the American flag at Oak Hill and Pleasant Ridge cemeteries.

“All flags should have a light at nighttime,” said local vet Denny Sorrell.

Proper etiquette calls for the American flag to be lit when flown at night, added fellow vet Kermit Reisdorph.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the two men with the backing of the local American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Forty and Eight, oversaw the installation of these lights on poles at those cemeteries.

At Oak Hill, the lights were installed at the top of the 25-foot-high pole overlooking graves of men who served in the Grand Army of the Republic.

All three organizations helped pay for the lights at the two cemeteries with each one costing less than $65, according to Reisdorph.

Another light on an American flag pole was recently installed in Oak Hill where American Legion vets are buried, he added.

The Plattsmouth firm of C. Scott Services installed the lights.