PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth City Council on Monday evening approved the fiscal year 2020 city operating budget that calls for a property tax levy decrease.
The projected general fund revenue is $5,769,970, about $270,000 more from the current year, though expenses are projected to be $6,015,440.
The assessed valuation increased from $281,031,361 to $311,425,410. The property tax levy that was approved will be 0.486473, down from 0.494162 for the current year. Combined with the Airport Authority’s property tax request, the total proposed levy would be .514464, down slightly from the current year.
Major projects in the budget include $250,000 for street repairs with an additional $50,000 going to street crack-sealing. The city plans on spending $80,000 for a replacement dump truck.
Among other expenditures, the budget has set aside $8,000 for the purchase and training of a drone.
Another $10,000 has been set aside for new Christmas lights and decorations in the downtown Historic District.
Approximately $100,000 from the city’s Enterprise Fund would go to water main repairs.
Also included in the budget is a 2-percent wage increase for most fulltime employees.
“We did not have to raise the levy and I credit that to the city employees and department heads,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “They take care of the taxpayers’ dollars and spend wisely.”