BEAVER LAKE – The historic Lewis and Clark Expedition that came through this area in the early 1800s will come alive in Beaver Lake on Saturday.
The replica of a white pirogue (boat) used by the expedition, and recently unveiled in Plattsmouth, will be on display by the Beaver Lake Clubhouse from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Throughout the day, Lewis and Clark historians will relive tales of that adventure through the eyes of two men who experienced it.
Sterling Fichter will be dressed up portraying John Colter and Bill Hayes will appear as Private Shannon.
It’s all free and open to the public.
The Cass County Historical Society is sponsoring this event, along with the Beaver Lake Beach Club, the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard, and the Mouth of the Platte Chapter of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.
Early Cass County education will be the focus the following day at the historic Rock Bluffs School during its annual autumn open house and hot dog roast.
The long vacant school that’s located on top of a hill east of Beaver Lake was the first institution in Cass County to offer secondary-level education. It also features names of students carved into the exterior brick.
The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
The open house will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. The event is free, but donations will be accepted to help with the building’s maintenance.
This month’s brown bag program at the society’s museum, 646 Main St., Plattsmouth, will be held next Tuesday at noon with Mary Reinholt speaking about the Plattsmouth Conservancy, including its home tour on Dec. 8, as well as the Steampunk Festival planned for next year.