LOUISVILLE – Four Louisville seniors used pens to write the opening sentences of their future careers in the skilled trades this past week.
Tyler Hiatt, Jaden Maxey, Parker Manley and Jayden McCaul participated in the inaugural SkillsUSA National Signing Day at Louisville High School May 8. The four Lions took part in a ceremony similar to National Signing Day events for high school student-athletes. Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said it was important to recognize the four seniors for their decisions to enter trades such as welding, residential wiring and plumbing.
“This was an exciting day for our students as they committed to careers in the skilled trades,” Zweep said. “These seniors have worked hard over the years to prepare for this next chapter of their life. Through their education at Louisville High School, our seniors understand the hard work needed to be successful in the trades. This recognition is very well-deserved to each and every one of them.”
School administrators, teachers, family and friends applauded for Hiatt, Maxey, Manley and McCaul as they signed letters of intent for a job offer, apprenticeship or advanced technical training. Klein Tools sponsored the event and provided the four Lions with a Klein Tools signing kit. This included a hat, t-shirt and pair of pliers.
School and company officials held the National Signing Day event to raise awareness about career options in the skilled trades. Louisville was one of nearly 300 schools across the country that held ceremonies for students. Approximately 2,500 teenagers signed their letters at their local high schools.
“We are thrilled we were able to partner with SkillsUSA and Klein Tools for the first-ever National Signing Day,” Zweep said. “As the shortage of skilled workers worsens, we at Louisville High School encourage students to enter this rewarding industry upon graduation.
“Our seniors should be very proud of everything they have accomplished at Louisville High School, as they continue to further their education and training post-graduation. We wish them all the best as they prepare for their lifelong careers.”
Hiatt, Maxey, Manley and McCaul have taken part in a variety of career and technical education activities during their LHS careers. Some of the subjects they have studied include woodworking, automotive technology, plumbing, welding, computer-aided drafting and small engine repair.