LOUISVILLE – Max Yarnell has absorbed many lessons on leadership during his career at Louisville Public Schools.
The Louisville High School senior will have a chance to showcase those management skills on a statewide level for the next 365 days.
Yarnell will serve as president of the Nebraska SkillsUSA organization throughout the 2019-20 academic year. Louisville SkillsUSA Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was proud of Yarnell for being elected to the prestigious position.
“The SkillsUSA chapter is pleased to announce that senior Max Yarnell has been elected to serve as the Nebraska SkillsUSA state president,” Zweep said. “Max will serve a one-year term as the state president. Max was elected for his second term, where previously he held the office of state vice president for the 2018-2019 school year.”
Yarnell will hold a variety of responsibilities as state president. Zweep said these would allow the SkillsUSA veteran to expand his portfolio of leadership traits. Yarnell has been involved with SkillsUSA for five years and serves as an officer for Louisville’s chapter.
“Being a SkillsUSA Nebraska state president is an excellent way for Max to learn practical lessons in leadership and teamwork,” Zweep said.
Yarnell will preside over all Nebraska SkillsUSA delegation meetings and conferences. He will represent the organization in Lincoln at the Nebraska Unicameral for legislative activities, and he will work with other state officers to promote SkillsUSA at local high schools.
Yarnell will serve as a representative to SkillsUSA business and industry partners during the 2019-20 school year. He will be responsible for organizing and conducting conferences throughout the state, and he will work with members of many other career and technical student organizations in Nebraska. He will also help the state board of officers set goals for the next year.
Yarnell has earned a SkillsUSA Distinguished Ambassador Award for attending all SkillsUSA Nebraska conferences during his high school career. He is a member of the SkillsUSA professional development program, and he has earned an academic achievement award for holding a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Yarnell also participates in speech, play production, Quiz Bowl and trapshooting at Louisville. He plans to attend a four-year college to become an industrial technology teacher after he graduates from LHS.
Yarnell will lead an eight-person state board of officers. Cordell Vrbka of Seward (vice president), Rebecca Ady of North Platte (secretary), Thomas Harling of Hastings (parliamentarian), Gillian Mettenbrink of Seward (historian), Kainin Wilson of North Platte (treasurer), Rhiannon Painter of Thedford (reporter) and Chandler Cannon of Metropolitan Community College (college/technical vice president) will also serve on the board.
SkillsUSA students are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. There are more than 19,000 local chapters and 52 state and territorial associations in the national organization. Students in both high school and college take part in SkillsUSA Nebraska activities each year.