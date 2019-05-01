LOUISVILLE – Louisville audience members heard harmonious sounds Friday night during a concert that featured scores of local students.
Band and choir members in grades 6-8 took part in the school district’s annual spring concert. Louisville middle and high school students performed 16 songs during the event, which took place in the high school gym. A large crowd watched nine performances from middle school students and seven songs from high school teenagers.
Tristan Bassinger led the choirs during the evening and Kevin White directed the bands. Candace Connery provided piano accompaniment for many of the choir pieces.
The evening began with the sixth-grade choir delivering versions of “Riversong” and “The Not-So-Boring Minuet” for the audience. The grades 7-8 choir sang “The Clouds,” “Give Us Hope” and “The Sound of Silence,” and the sixth-grade band performed “Regal March” and “Notre Dame Victory March.” The grades 7-8 band showcased “The Gold Medallion” and “Legend of the Eagles.”
The LHS Concert Choir continued the evening with “Home” and “For the Beauty of the Earth.” Bassinger told the crowd he was pleased with the choir’s results at the recent district music contest. Louisville earned superior scores from all three judges and received a special plaque at districts.
Members of the LHS A Capella Choir then delivered two performances for the crowd. The group presented “One Call Away” and “The Prayer of the Children.” Sarah Riha highlighted “One Call Away” with a solo.
The LHS Concert Band finished the evening with three tunes. The group presented “Rough Riders,” “Dedication, March and Celebration” and “Salvation is Created.”
White spoke to the crowd throughout the evening and told them he enjoyed working at Louisville. Friday night’s concert was White’s final one as LHS band director. He is stepping down from his post at the school this spring after 26 years of service.
White delivered personal tributes to all seven LHS band seniors. He praised Jayda Moxey, Julian Covington, Maia Johnson, McKenna Jones, Meagan Hay, Patricia Kasson and Peyton Banks for their work with the band program.
The seven students then presented White with a photo collage of their senior pictures. White showed the crowd the collage and said he would display it. He said he owns and showcases photo collages of all 26 senior classes he has worked with at Louisville.
Three LHS seniors collected awards during the evening. Leandra Rodriguez received the National School Choral Award for her work in Louisville’s choir. Jones earned the John Philip Sousa Band Award for her efforts with the instrumental program. Banks received the Louisville Outstanding Musician Award for his accomplishments in both band and choir.