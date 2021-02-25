LHS students take part in SkillsUSA projects

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students have been putting their career and technical skills to positive use with numerous projects to benefit local communities.

Members of the LHS SkillsUSA chapter have taken part in several activities over the past three weeks to highlight the benefits of career and technical education (CTE) programs. The Lions kicked off their efforts during SkillsUSA Week in early February, and they are planning to continue the projects through the end of the school year.

Louisville SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was pleased with the extra work students have devoted to the projects. They have made dozens of blankets, created coloring books to highlight different careers and sent advocacy letters to state and federal leaders.

“The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” Zweep said. “CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

One of the biggest ventures for the group is making blankets for the Project Linus program. The mission of Project Linus is to provide a sense of security, love, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.