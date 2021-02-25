LHS students take part in SkillsUSA projects

LOUISVILLE – Louisville students have been putting their career and technical skills to positive use with numerous projects to benefit local communities.
Members of the LHS SkillsUSA chapter have taken part in several activities over the past three weeks to highlight the benefits of career and technical education (CTE) programs. The Lions kicked off their efforts during SkillsUSA Week in early February, and they are planning to continue the projects through the end of the school year.
Louisville SkillsUSA Chapter Advisor Jesse Zweep said he was pleased with the extra work students have devoted to the projects. They have made dozens of blankets, created coloring books to highlight different careers and sent advocacy letters to state and federal leaders.
“The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” Zweep said. “CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”
One of the biggest ventures for the group is making blankets for the Project Linus program. The mission of Project Linus is to provide a sense of security, love, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.
Louisville SkillsUSA students have already created more than 50 blankets for children. The blankets feature a variety of themes such as Star Wars, firefighting and pastel skies with clouds. Zweep said the Lions have a goal of making 150 blankets by the end of the school year.
Teenagers have also created coloring books for Louisville students in second and third grades. The coloring books highlight in-demand careers that will likely be available for elementary students when they graduate from high school approximately a decade from now. Zweep said the books are also designed to introduce elementary girls and boys to careers that they might not normally consider.
SkillsUSA students also sent advocacy letters to politicians at the state and federal levels. They mailed letters to United States Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, Congressional Representatives Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith and many members of the Nebraska Unicameral.
Zweep said LHS students wanted to let these leaders know about the impact that SkillsUSA chapters have had on students across Nebraska. They also wanted to showcase different CTE industries and how they can benefit communities both on local and state levels.
More than 370,000 students are currently members of SkillsUSA chapters in the United States. SkillsUSA Week is held the second full week of February each year in conjunction with Career and Technical Education Month.
Louisville has had one of the most active SkillsUSA chapters in the state. Multiple Louisville students have held significant roles in the SkillsUSA Nebraska organization, and the Lions have completed many community service projects for local groups.