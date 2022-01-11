Library introduces heat and mug presses

PLATTSMOUTH – Hot off the press.

The Plattsmouth Public Library is now taking reservations for those who want to go through a short training session for using its new heat press and mug press.

They were made available at the recent conclusion of the four-year Library Innovation Studio Project of which the local library participated in.

The purpose of this statewide project was to offer libraries a new way of supporting community engagement and offering better public access to technological and innovative learning tools not readily accessible locally.

The participating libraries could select the equipment they felt was the most popular by the public over the four-year period.

“We chose the heat press and mug press,” said Karen Mier, library director.

The mug press allows designs to be permanently pressed onto a mug.

People can come in with their own designs, like family photos, or create designs from a library computer.

Each design is printed onto a special paper, which is then taped onto a mug. The mug is then placed into the mug press with the finished project done in about four minutes or so.

Then, there’s the heat press.

“We can print images on a lot of different materials,” Mier said.

This includes cloth bags, aprons, mousepads, glass tiles, aluminum signs, coasters and adult and children shirts.

“We have hundreds of shirts, primarily t-shirts,” Mier said, adding it takes about 20 seconds to heat press designs onto shirts.

The training to use these two presses takes only 20 to 30 minutes, according to Mier.

“During training, you will be able to create your own design or use a sample design provided by the library,” she said. “You can print one mug and other item (shirt, mousepad, or any other material) for free. Beyond that, items cost from 25 cents to $4.

“We are ready to take people’s names if they want to learn how to use it. Just call the library (402-296-4154) and set an appointment.”

