Library "much more than books," director says

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Public Library is more than a place to read books, though there’s a fine selection for all ages.

“It’s making things and getting free resources like passes to local attractions,” said Karen Mier, director. “People don’t think we have video games, but we do. We’re trying to be a little bit broader and offering things for lots of people. We’re much more than books.”

Speaking of making things, many people have visited the library to take advantage of its relatively new laser cutter, and the heat and mug presses, said Mier, who was the featured speaker at Wednesday’s Rotary Club meeting.

The heat press allows people to print images on shirts, aprons, coasters, even treated glass, Mier said.

With the mug press, people can bring in their own design or find one on the internet at the library.

The versatile laser cutter not only cuts wood, but can produce a pattern or design (etch) on aluminum, ceramics, hard metal and leather, as well as wood.

Being summer, the library features many educational, and fun, things to do. This includes summer reading programs covering everybody from infants to adults with incentives for prizes from continued reading.

With funding from its support group, Friends of the Library, the library now offers free family passes to such Omaha-area attractions as the Henry Doorly Zoo, Fontenelle Forest, the Lauritzen Gardens and the Durham Museum.

“It’s new this spring,” Mier said. “We are getting families in here to check them out.”

The library recently converted the remaining backfiles of the Plattsmouth Journal to microfilm so all Plattsmouth newspapers from 1857-2021 are now accessible and searchable on the internet or in the library, she said.

Free COVID-19 test kits are available there, also, Mier said.

“We’ve already given out 170 kits so far.”

The library has just purchased a 75-inch Smart television for its conference room for presentations or for playing video games.

And, a second somewhat smaller Smart TV has been placed behind the circulation desk showing all the library’s different programs.

Once a month on a weekend evening after closing, the library offers Youth Night for teens and tweens (those in between children and teenagers.) It’s a chance to play video or board games, while exposing them to the educational opportunities at the library.

“They feel special because it’s only for them with them in mind,” Mier said. “It helps them to socialize with others.”

Down the road, Mier said the library may be interested in buying outdoor musical instruments like chimes or drums where kids and adults can use a baton to make musical notes.

“We think it will be a nice addition,” Mier said. “It might meet the creative and musical side of people.”

Among the many frequent patrons is Sherry Harrold of Buccaneer Bay.

“I love the library,” she said during a recent visit. “I’m here every week.”

“It’s a place for learning, creativity and expressing yourself,” Mier said.

For more information on these and other activities, call the library at 402-296 -4154.

