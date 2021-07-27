Life-saving equipment comes to sheriff's department

PLATTSMOUTH – If someone out in Cass County suffers a cardiac arrest the county’s sheriff’s department now has the equipment to offer needed help.

The department recently received 29 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) as part of a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

The trust has awarded a grant of $6.4 million to equip every law enforcement agency, plus Nebraska Game and Parks facilities, with the next generation of AEDs in an ongoing effort to improve the cardiac care system in the Upper Midwest, a trust official said.

The grant, facilitated through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, will fund devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles in the county. The project includes training.

“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”