Life-saving equipment comes to sheriff's department

PLATTSMOUTH – If someone out in Cass County suffers a cardiac arrest the county’s sheriff’s department now has the equipment to offer needed help.
The department recently received 29 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) as part of a grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
The trust has awarded a grant of $6.4 million to equip every law enforcement agency, plus Nebraska Game and Parks facilities, with the next generation of AEDs in an ongoing effort to improve the cardiac care system in the Upper Midwest, a trust official said.
The grant, facilitated through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, will fund devices to be placed in law enforcement vehicles in the county. The project includes training.
“Seconds count during a cardiac arrest,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We know in Nebraska first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”
Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a dramatically higher survival rate for cardiac patients shocked with AED devices by law enforcement, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas, according to Panzirer.
The selected AEDs feature technology conducive to the highly mobile and challenging environment of a patrol vehicle, he added.
The AEDs will help ensure that rescuers provide the fastest first shock when defibrillation is needed. The devices feature industry-leading analysis technology that reduces pauses during CPR, allowing for improved blood circulation and better odds of survival. Using Wi-Fi connectivity, these self-monitoring devices can send near real-time event data, including a patient's heart rhythm and delivered shocks, to incoming emergency services or receiving hospitals, thus allowing for post-event evaluation to improve care delivery.
The new devices will be placed in the department vehicles and training conducted.
AEDs previously used by some agencies will be relocated throughout communities increasing the number of AEDs accessible to the public, Panzirer said.
To date, the Helmsley Charitable Trust has invested more than $500 million to improve access to quality healthcare in rural America, $72 million of that in Nebraska, he said.
In May, the Plattsmouth Police Department received numerous AEDs from this grant.
“The community will benefit,” said Police Capt. Ryan Crick about this equipment.
The sheriff’s department is in the process of training its staff, according to Capt. Dave Lamprecht.