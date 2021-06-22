Limestone Days returns this Saturday

That’s where the coronation of Miss Weeping Water will take place, along with a rededication of the gazebo, she said. The parade officially gets started there at 10 a.m.

Following the parade will be bicycle/tricycle races on Main Street beginning at 11 a.m.

Registration for a washer tournament at the city lakes begins at noon with the event starting at 12:45 p.m. Registration also starts at noon on the east end of the city lakes for kayak races.

Horseshoe tournaments begin at the east bridge at noon.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the local Methodist Church will be offering rolls, coffee, lunch, plus a bake sale on Main Street.

There will be a craft show on the city ballfield from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus the Weeping Water Public Library will be hosting a book walk from the east to west bridge all day, as well as a book sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Heritage House and Memory Lane Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Towards the end of the day, many activities will take place at the ballfield, including face painting beginning at 4 p.m.