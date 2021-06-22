Limestone Days returns this Saturday

WEEPING WATER – Limestone Days is back.
Canceled last year because of COVID-19 concerns, this annual Weeping Water community get-together featuring a parade, a queen, fireworks, dancing and more will be held this Saturday with activities starting at 7:30 a.m. and lasting long after the sun goes down.
Not surprisingly a good crowd is expected, according to Kathy Schreiner, event spokeswoman.
“I think people are ready to get out again,” she said.
Limestone Days is a summer celebration of the large limestone quarries that brought people to the Weeping Water area for jobs stimulating the growth of this community.
The fun starts at 7:30 a.m. with a 60-minute fishing contest at the city lakes. Though open to everyone of all ages, prizes will be awarded to the kids for such things as catching the biggest fish, the first fish, etc., Schreiner said.
A 5K run will be held with registration beginning at 7:45 a.m. at the city basketball courts on Randolph Street.
The parade registration begins at 8:30 a.m. at the new school parking lot, which is where the parade will begin, then up East Street to Main Street.
Opening ceremonies for the day will begin at 9:45 a.m. in front of the new gazebo on Main Street, Schreiner said.
That’s where the coronation of Miss Weeping Water will take place, along with a rededication of the gazebo, she said. The parade officially gets started there at 10 a.m.
Following the parade will be bicycle/tricycle races on Main Street beginning at 11 a.m.
Registration for a washer tournament at the city lakes begins at noon with the event starting at 12:45 p.m. Registration also starts at noon on the east end of the city lakes for kayak races.
Horseshoe tournaments begin at the east bridge at noon.
Between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., the local Methodist Church will be offering rolls, coffee, lunch, plus a bake sale on Main Street.
There will be a craft show on the city ballfield from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., plus the Weeping Water Public Library will be hosting a book walk from the east to west bridge all day, as well as a book sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Heritage House and Memory Lane Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Towards the end of the day, many activities will take place at the ballfield, including face painting beginning at 4 p.m.
Opening ceremonies for the evening activities there will take place at 5 p.m. At 5:30, a kids’ money grab will be held, along with a rock Olympics. The local Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a BBQ dinner at 5:30.
“It’s an amazing barbeque,” Schreiner said.
Dodge ball contests for adults, teens and kids will take place at 7.
At dusk, a fireworks show will take place, Schreiner said.
Meanwhile on Main Street, a beer garden, provided by DC’s Waterhole of Plattsmouth, will be open from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with a street dance from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.