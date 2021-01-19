 Skip to main content
Lincoln man arrested after vehicle hits tree
GREENWOOD – A Lincoln man was arrested on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving lost control on a road and hit a tree in the Greenwood area.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at approximately 2:49 a.m. that day deputies from his department and local rescue personnel responded to a one- vehicle accident in the area of Greenwood Drive and 220th Street.

According to the sheriff, a 2013 Lincoln MKZ, driven by Dominic Kinser, 20, was heading east on Greenwood Drive when it went off the road after the driver lost control and hit a tree in the area. The driver was cleared from the accident by emergency medical staff and was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Kinser was released from the Cass County Jail after posting bond of $5,000.

