Lincoln man arrested for DUI near Eagle

EAGLE – A 47-year-old Lincoln man escaped injuries, but not the law, on Sunday after the vehicle he was driving was involved in a rollover in rural Eagle.

Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said deputies from his department, along with fire/rescue personnel from Eagle, responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident in the 21000 block of A Street shortly after 1 a.m.

According to the sheriff, Patrick Westlund was westbound on A St. when his 2020 Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway. The vehicle struck a mailbox, continued into the ditch and struck a driveway and became airborne. The vehicle then rolled over, coming to rest on its wheels.

Westlund refused treatment at the scene, but was arrested for driving under the influence of liquor, the sheriff said. Seat belts were in use.

Westlund was taken to the Cass County Jail and was released after posting a $2,500 bond, 10 percent.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.