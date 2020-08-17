Lincoln man dies in Saturday accident in Cass County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AVOCA – A Lincoln man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover accident in Cass County on Saturday.

Authorities identified the victim as 45-year-old Tadd M. Balfour.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities shortly before 6:30 p.m. responded to a one-vehicle rollover accident on U.S. Highway 34 just east of 132nd Street.

The initial caller advised that an off-duty EMT from Unadilla was on the scene performing CPR on the driver, who was the lone occupant. A medical helicopter was requested but was eventually cancelled, Brueggemann said.

The investigation showed that Balfour was traveling east in his 2001 Ford F250 truck when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch. The vehicle rolled several times. Balfour was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene, Brueggemann said.

Agencies that responded to the scene, according to Brueggemann, were Cass County deputies, the Nebraska State Patrol, Cass County Medics and fire/rescue personnel from Avoca, Manley, Weeping Water and Elmwood.

